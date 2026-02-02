Trump's big claim about newly released Epstein files, ‘Not only does it absolve me…’

Donald Trump has told reporters that the latest release of the Epstein files absolves him of any wrongdoing. On Friday, the Department of Justice released the largest batch of Jeffrey Epstein files to date, which included three million more pages of documents, and thousands of videos and images. Trump's big claim about newly released Epstein files (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (AFP)

“I was told by some very important people that not only does it absolve me, it’s the opposite of what people were hoping, you know, the radical left,” Trump told reporters in his first public comments since the latest release of the files.

The US President further said that will likely sue author Michael Wolff, alleging that he and Epstein were “conspiring” to politically “hurt” him.

“Wolff, who is a third-rate writer, was conspiring with Jeffrey Epstein to hurt me, politically or otherwise, and that came through loud and clear,” Trump said. “So, we’ll probably sue Wolff on that.”

Trump was mentioned several times in the Epstein files Trump is mentioned more than 3,000 times in files related to the Epstein case, The Hill reported. Among the several files related to the convicted sex offender the DOJ released on Friday are allegations about Trump and Epstein that the FBI reportedly received as tips through its National Threat Operations Center.

Emails between DOJ staffers revealed that the tips had been compiled as information from “Trump accusers” in August. The FBI ended up contacting many, but not all, of the initial callers, parts of the document showed, adding that some tipsters did not leave their information.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said on Sunday that some tips were anonymous and relied on second-hand information. He added that this is “not something that can be really investigated.”

The newly released documents shed light on Epstein’s relationships with several prominent figures, including Elon Musk, Bill Gates and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. The files appeared to contain at least 4,500 documents that mentioned Trump, The New York Times reported.