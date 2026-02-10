Did Nancy Guthrie’s suspected kidnappers contact her family again? FBI gives new update after $6M ransom deadline passes

Nancy Guthrie's alleged abductors seem to have refrained from reaching out to her family since the intimidating deadline for a $6 million ransom lapsed, according to the FBI. Nancy Guthrie's alleged kidnappers have not contacted her family after the ransom deadline passed. The FBI is investigating and has set up a command post, urging the public for help in locating her. (savannahguthrie/Instagram)

The deadline established by the 84-year-old's supposed captors passed at 5 p.m. Arizona time (7 p.m. ET) on Monday — with no indication that the ransom has been paid, nor any evidence that Nancy is still alive.

“[The FBI] is not aware of any continued communication between the Guthrie family and suspected kidnappers, nor have we identified a suspect or person of interest in this case at this time,” an FBI spokesperson stated late Monday, as per NY POST.

“We are currently operating a 24-hour command post that includes crisis management experts, analytic support, and investigative teams. But we still need the public’s help," the spokesperson added.

All we know about ‘chilling’ ransom note Meanwhile, TMZ founder Harvey Levin disclosed that his news organization was one of three to receive an unverified ransom note, which included a warning from the alleged Nancy's kidnappers about potential "consequences" if their demands were not fulfilled.

Speaking to CNN, he said, “There is a direct, stark statement about consequences if they didn’t get that money.” Levin further mentioned that the note stated it was "in the best interest" of all parties involved to resolve the situation swiftly.

"That’s all I will say… but it is chilling when you read that sentence. It is short and it is to the point," he added.

Did Nancy Guthrie family pay ransom to alleged kidnappers? According to Levin, there was no proof of any funds being deposited into the bitcoin account in the hours following the expiration of the deadline.

He, however, added that it is conceivable that a different bitcoin address was provided in subsequent communications to other media outlets.

Investigators are sifting through digital and forensic evidence ten days after the search for Nancy started. The FBI is requesting public information, and her family is in dire need of answers.