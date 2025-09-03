Who is Corey Feldman? Stand By Me star joins Dancing With the Stars Season 34 cast

Corey Feldman, one of the most recognizable child actors of the 1980s, will now appear as a contestant on Dancing With the Stars Season 34. Best known from his starring roles in The Goonies, Stand by Me, and The Lost Boys, Feldman will now add almost five decades of experience in Hollywood to the ballroom, according to ABC News. The actor, musician, and activist will partner with pro dancer Jenna Johnson as he competes for the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy. Corey Feldman joins Dancing With The Stars season 34.(Instagram/cdogg22)

From commercials to cult classics

Born in Chatsworth in California, on July 16, 1971, Feldman began his career at the age of three when he appeared in a McDonald’s commercial. By the late 1970s, he was guest-starring in TV hits like Mork & Mindy and Eight is Enough, according to his IMDb biography.

Feldman first became popular in the mid-1980s, as a streak of movie hits gave him a break. Feldman starred as a smart and often rebellious teen in films like Gremlins (1984), The Goonies (1985), and Rob Reiner's Stand By Me (1986). The role that solidified Feldman as an '80s icon was in Joel Schumacher's The Lost Boys (1987).

Also read: Dancing with the Stars season 34: Premiere date, cast, and everything else you need to know

The Coreys and stardom struggles

Alongside fellow teen star Corey Haim, Feldman became part of the pop culture phenomenon ‘The Two Coreys,’ and together they headlined films like License to Drive and Dream a Little Dream, reported TV Insider.

However, the fame did not come without challenges. Feldman has been open about his struggles, including childhood abuse, substance issues, and financial distress. Feldman, in spite of it all, reinvented himself in the 1990s and 2000s through television shows, music, and advocacy work, the report added.

Music, advocacy, and reinvention

In addition to acting, Feldman has also worked in music, with ten albums to his name. He also had Billboard charting singles such as “U R Free” and “Without U.” His latest album, Love Left 2.1, was supported with a nationwide tour.

Feldman also has notable activism work. He is a CHILD USA ambassador advocating aid for abuse survivors, and works on animal rights with PETA and environmental issues with Global Green.

A new chapter on Dancing With The Stars

Now age 53, Feldman pivots back into the pop culture limelight through Dancing With the Stars. This appearance comes on the heels of other notable engagements, such as his stint as “Seal” on The Masked Singer in 2024 and his recent tour with Limp Bizkit as an opening act, IMDb reported.

For Feldman, DWTS is not only a mark of his struggles but also a chance to engage younger audiences who may only know of him as an '80s icon.

FAQs

What is Corey Feldman famous for?

He is best known for his roles in 1980s classics like The Goonies, Stand by Me, The Lost Boys, and Gremlins.

Is Corey Feldman competing on DWTS 34?

Yes, Feldman is part of Season 34 and will be partnered with professional dancer Jenna Johnson.

What else does Corey Feldman do besides acting?

He is also a musician with 10 albums, a Billboard-charting artist, and an activist for animal rights and child protection laws.

Has Corey Feldman won awards?

Yes, including the Jackie Coogan Award for Stand by Me and a Young Artist Award for The Lost Boys.

What makes Corey Feldman significant in Hollywood history?

He is one of the most iconic child stars of the 1980s who managed to sustain a career across decades while also becoming a strong voice for advocacy and survivors’ rights.