Dancing with the Stars season 34: Premiere date, cast, and everything else you need to know

The ballroom lights are about to flicker back on. Dancing with the Stars is gearing up for season 34, and ABC News says the show will land this fall, just in time to mark its 20th anniversary. Fans got an early tease a couple of weeks ago when co-hosts Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro broke into “Pump Up the Jam” for a promo clip released August 18. It was not much, but it was enough to get social media buzzing about the milestone season. Dancing with the Stars season 34 premieres this September.(Instagram/dancingwiththestars )

Dancing with the Stars season 34 release date

ABC News confirmed the new season kicks off on September 16, every Tuesday night at 8 p.m. ET/PT. It will air live on ABC and Disney+, with episodes dropping the next day on Disney+ and Hulu for anyone catching up.

The full cast list is being kept under wraps until September 3. That reveal will happen on Good Morning America at 7 a.m. ET, sticking to the show’s tradition of saving the full lineup for a big morning splash.

Dancing with the Stars season 34 cast

A few names have slipped out early. Robert Irwin, the wildlife conservationist and photographer who happens to be Steve Irwin’s son, was announced back in April during Hulu’s first Get Real! event. He told Good Morning America, it was both an “honor” and a “privilege” to join the new season.

Influencer Alix Earle, best known for her Hot Mess podcast, is also set to dance. And Secret Lives of Mormon Wives stars Whitney Leavitt and Jen Affleck are on board, too, according to ABC News.

The pro lineup is also getting a shake-up. Jan Ravnik, fresh off Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, is the newest dancer in the ballroom. In a message on GMA, he said: “The Mirrorball never goes out of style and we are ready to win it.”

Judges and last year’s finish

Judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough are all returning for season 34, ABC News confirmed, keeping the panel familiar for fans.

Last season ended with Bachelor star Joey Graziadei and pro Jenna Johnson hoisting the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy. Rugby player Ilona Maher, with Alan Bersten, came in second, while actor Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong landed third.

With a milestone anniversary, new faces, and a fan base that never seems to fade, the stage is set for another high-energy run.

FAQs

When does Dancing with the Stars season 34 premiere?

It begins this fall, airing Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and Disney+.

Where can you stream the episodes?

Episodes will be available the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

Who has been confirmed for the cast so far?

Robert Irwin, Alix Earle, Whitney Leavitt, and Jen Affleck are among the names announced.

Is there a new pro dancer this season?

Yes, Jan Ravnik joins after touring with Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

Who are the judges for season 34?

Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough are all returning.