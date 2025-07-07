Fans praise Dancing With the Stars' Brooks Nader for not ‘cringing’ after getting period stains on her white skirt

Model and former Dancing With the Stars contestant Brooks Nader has been receiving praise for her reaction to getting period stains on her white skirt. She attended Wimbledon in London and started her period there. Brooks Nader shared her video on TikTok.

Brooks Nader shows off her period stain at Wimbledon

For the event, Brooks wore a black polka-dot shirt, a long white skirt, and black sunglasses. Taking to TikTok, the 28-year-old shared a video in which she revealed a red blood stain on the back of her skirt. In the clip, Brooks posed for the camera before panning it towards her friends to capture their reaction.

Sitting at a table, her friends looked down in shock at her skirt. Next, she turned around to show the stain on her skirt. She captioned the post, "Tries to be chic. Starts (blood emoji) at Wimbledon." TikTok isn't available in India. Several videos of Brook was shared online.

Internet lauds Brooks for normalising period

The clip was shared on Reddit, and many fans praised her for not turning the incident into something unusual. "If that brings even a little bit of awareness and normalising of lady body functions, I salute her," a person wrote. A fan said, “It's good to see a world where it is just a thing that happens.”

"This has to happen while you're wearing white, hope she had pads in her bag," read a comment. "Come through, queen!!!! I mean, we’ve all had a leak at some point," said a Reddit user. "Good on her! My teenage self salutes her, I spent so many years being paranoid of possible stains," posted another person.

"Thank God she isn't cringing, and neither did she cringe at the blood stain. It can happen, and she owns it. We need more such women," commented another fan. Another comment read, "Yes, thank you for showing this. It’s so real."

More about Brooks

Brooks attended the sporting event just days after attending Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s lavish wedding in Venice.

A few months ago, Brooks parted ways with her former Dancing With the Stars partner, Gleb Savchenko, for the second time. Their relationship started during their time together on the show last year.