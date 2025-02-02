Who was Rebecca M Lobach, pilot of Black Hawk involved in crash that killed 67?

In one of US' deadliest aviation tragedy, at least 67 people were killed in a mid-air collision between an American Airlines regional jet and a US Army Black Hawk helicopter on Wednesday night in Washington D.C. US Army on Saturday night released the name of the pilot who was flying the military chopper.

Captain Rebecca M. Lobach, of Durham, N.C., served as an Army aviation officer since July 2019.(X/@sentdefender)