Who was Rebecca M Lobach, pilot of Black Hawk involved in crash that killed 67?
Cpt Rebecca Lobach's colleagues described her as driven and hardworking, a standout officer who was "head-over-heels motivated."
In one of US' deadliest aviation tragedy, at least 67 people were killed in a mid-air collision between an American Airlines regional jet and a US Army Black Hawk helicopter on Wednesday night in Washington D.C. US Army on Saturday night released the name of the pilot who was flying the military chopper.
Captain Rebecca M. Lobach, of Durham, N.C., served as an Army aviation officer since July 2019. Her awards include an Army commendation medal and an achievement medal.
Here are 5 facts about Rebecca M Lobach
- Captain Rebecca M. Lobach, 28, of Durham, North Carolina, was a highly skilled Army aviation officer. She had been serving in the Army since July 2019.
- She was a distinguished graduate of the ROTC program at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where she excelled academically and was in the top 20% of cadets nationwide.
- Known for her remarkable leadership, Lobach's colleagues described her as driven and hardworking, a standout officer who was "head-over-heels motivated." As an active-duty aviation officer assigned to the 12th Aviation Battalion in Fort Belvoir, Virginia, she not only earned the respect of her fellow soldiers but also of her superiors. Her service was recognized with awards including an Army Commendation Medal and an Achievement Medal.
- Lobach's dedication to aviation was evident in her exceptional flight training, amassing over 450 hours of flight time. She earned her certification as a pilot-in-command after extensive testing by senior pilots in her battalion. Friends and colleagues recalled how she excelled in flight school and quickly became known for her proficiency and precision as a Black Hawk pilot.
- In addition to her aviation duties, Lobach was deeply committed to giving back to her community. She served as a certified sexual harassment/assault response and prevention victim advocate and was honored to serve as a White House Military Social Aide, supporting high-profile events such as the Medal of Honor and Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremonies. Her family described her as "kind, generous, brilliant, funny, ambitious, and strong"—qualities that defined her both as a soldier and as a person. “We are devastated by the loss of our beloved Rebecca. She was a bright star in all our lives. She was kind, generous, brilliant, funny, ambitious and strong. No one dreamed bigger or worked harder to achieve her goals," her family said in a statement, adding, “we request that you please respect our privacy as we grieve this devastating loss.”
