What's happening at University of Wisconsin–Whitewater, Rock County? Shooting, active shooter reports spark panic

Unconfirmed reports of a shooting and active threat near the University of Wisconsin–Whitewater in Rock County have sparked panic. Several people took to social media reporting that they received alerts. However, it appears there is no active threat on campus. University of Wisconsin–Whitewater. (Unsplash)

The university shared the following alert on its official website:

"Police have responded to a report of a life safety threat on the Rock County Campus. Run! Hide! Fight!

There is no emergency and no active threat on the Whitewater Campus.

More information will be communication as soon as possible."

Authorities have not released additional details about the situation.

Social media reports Several local residents and witnesses took to social media claiming that shots were fired near the University of Wisconsin–Whitewater campus.

One person wrote on Facebook, "Hearing reports of a shooting at UW-Whitewater, with shots fired around 2:55 pm."

Another claimed, "3 shots fired on campus at 2:55 police responded minutes after."

A third person reported, "Students are still on winter break. My son goes back Monday. Construction crew were on site and locked themselves in a room after hearing the shots."

Another added, "I am listening to the scanner. No reports of anybody hurt or down at the moment. Officers clearing campus strategically."

These posts remain unverified, and authorities have not confirmed whether any shots were actually fired near the campus.