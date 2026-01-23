San Jose shooting: Police name suspect in crime spree as new details emerge in fatal shooting

San Jose police on Thursday released new information about a deadly downtown gun battle involving officers and a carjacking suspect. Authorities identified the suspect as a 30-year-old Mohamed Husein of Davis, who was killed at the scene. At the same time, a police sergeant injured in the exchange of gunfire has since been released from the hospital, as reported by NBC Bay Area. San Jose police identified 30-year-old Mohamed Husein as the carjacking suspect killed during a gun battle. (Facebook/San Jose police)

New details emerge in San Jose crime spree Joseph explained the series of crimes started on January 17, when Husein allegedly stole a red Chevrolet Corvette from a Sacramento car dealership. Later that same day, investigators say he carried out an armed robbery outside San Jose, followed by another armed robbery at a liquor store on McKee Road in East San Jose, as reported by CBS News.

Police said the suspect continued the crime spree the following day and carried out two additional robberies, including one on the Peninsula and another on Coleman Road in San Jose. Joseph added that an automatic license plate reader later detected the stolen Corvette on Wednesday. This led to a brief pursuit before the officer lost sight of the vehicle and later found it abandoned.

Authorities said that around 2 pm, officers were called to a dealership on Capitol Expressway after a reported carjacking. According to Joseph, Husein threatened a dealership employee with a firearm before stealing a green Chevrolet Corvette. A San Jose Police Department helicopter tracked the vehicle as it traveled more than 40 miles to Hollister in San Benito County, where San Benito County Sheriff's deputies located the car and initiated a slow-speed pursuit that ended when the vehicle became disabled.

Joseph said the suspect got out of the Corvette armed with a handgun, leading to an exchange of gunfire with police. After fleeing the scene, a second officer-involved shooting occurred before the suspect allegedly carjacked another vehicle and drove back toward San Jose. Authorities said no injuries were reported during the incidents in Hollister.

Police said that shortly after 3:50 pm, the suspect crashed into a stopped vehicle near the intersection of Julian Street and Notre Dame Avenue in downtown San Jose. According to Joseph, Husein then got out of the vehicle and rushed toward an arriving police sergeant, firing several shots, striking the sergeant in the head and fracturing his skull.

Authorities said Husein then tried to escape in the patrol vehicle before abandoning it and fleeing on foot. As officers fired, he attempted to carjack another vehicle and was struck by a responding police cruiser. Joseph said the suspect was still moving and armed, prompting additional officers to open fire. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Joseph said Husein's prior criminal history was largely based in Northern California, and investigators have not yet determined whether he had any direct ties to San Jose.