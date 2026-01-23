School closings on Jan 23: See the list of schools closed in Kansas City amid winter storm warning
Kansas City metro school districts will close Friday amid extreme cold and a winter storm warning.
Several school districts across the Kansas City metro and nearby communities have announced closures for Friday as dangerously cold temperatures settle into the region. Kansas City Public Schools (KCPS) confirmed the day will shift to Alternative Methods of Instruction (AMI), citing concerns over student safety amid the extreme cold, as reported by Fox4kc.
List of schools closed or remote on Friday
Several additional schools in the region have also announced schedule changes for Friday due to the extreme cold.
Remote learning on Friday:
Braymer
Polo
Carrollton Crossroads Charter Schools
Frontier School of Innovation
Hogan Prep
University Academy Charter School
Closed on Friday:
DeLaSalle High School
Kauffman School
Guadalupe Center Schools
Gordon Parks Elementary
King City
Maryville
Verelle Peniston Schools
A winter storm warning is in effect for the entire Kansas City area from 6 pm on Friday through 6 pm on Sunday. Officials caution that hazardous conditions, including heavy snow and dangerous travel, are likely throughout the weekend.
Kansas City weather updateand taper off by midday Sunday
The FOX4 Weather Team reports that wind chills are expected to fall below zero by Friday morning, setting the stage for dangerous conditions before snow moves in Friday night. Snow is forecast to continue through Saturday and taper off by midday Sunday, with the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill predicting heavy snowfall totals ranging from 6 to 9 inches.
The FOX4 Weather Team said that even lighter snowfall amounts, combined with the extreme cold, could still result in icy roads and dangerous travel conditions.
