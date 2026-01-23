Edit Profile
    School closings on Jan 23: See the list of schools closed in Kansas City amid winter storm warning

    Kansas City metro school districts will close Friday amid extreme cold and a winter storm warning.

    Published on: Jan 23, 2026 7:39 PM IST
    By Bhavika Rathore
    Several school districts across the Kansas City metro and nearby communities have announced closures for Friday as dangerously cold temperatures settle into the region. Kansas City Public Schools (KCPS) confirmed the day will shift to Alternative Methods of Instruction (AMI), citing concerns over student safety amid the extreme cold, as reported by Fox4kc.

    Several Kansas City area schools are closed Friday as extreme cold sets in. (Representative Image: Unsplash)
    Also Read: Minneapolis Public Schools close today as extreme cold grips Minnesota: Full list

    List of schools closed or remote on Friday

    Several additional schools in the region have also announced schedule changes for Friday due to the extreme cold.

    Remote learning on Friday:

    Braymer

    Polo

    Carrollton Crossroads Charter Schools

    Frontier School of Innovation

    Hogan Prep

    University Academy Charter School

    Closed on Friday:

    DeLaSalle High School

    Kauffman School

    Guadalupe Center Schools

    Gordon Parks Elementary

    King City

    Maryville

    Verelle Peniston Schools

    A winter storm warning is in effect for the entire Kansas City area from 6 pm on Friday through 6 pm on Sunday. Officials caution that hazardous conditions, including heavy snow and dangerous travel, are likely throughout the weekend.

    Also Read: Winter storm warning issued for 19 states as powerful system brings heavy snow, ice: See full list

    Kansas City weather updateand taper off by midday Sunday

    The FOX4 Weather Team reports that wind chills are expected to fall below zero by Friday morning, setting the stage for dangerous conditions before snow moves in Friday night. Snow is forecast to continue through Saturday and taper off by midday Sunday, with the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill predicting heavy snowfall totals ranging from 6 to 9 inches.

    The FOX4 Weather Team said that even lighter snowfall amounts, combined with the extreme cold, could still result in icy roads and dangerous travel conditions.

    • Bhavika Rathore
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Bhavika Rathore

      I write interesting scoops related to Hollywood, entertainment, K-pop, K dramas and US news.

