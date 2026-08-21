Laura Loomer makes major ‘jealousy’ claim on ‘nasty stories’ about Natalie Harp and Trump: ‘They are coming from…’
Laura Loomer claims that negative narratives about President Trump's assistant, Natalie Harp, are rooted in jealousy from White House staff.
Laura Loomer has asserted that the negative narratives regarding President Donald Trump's executive assistant, Natalie Harp, are being disseminated from within the White House.
Loomer, a conservative activist and a staunch supporter of Trump, claimed in a social media update that staff members at the White House harbor jealousy towards Harp, who has garnered significant media focus in the past few months.
“Make no mistake, the nasty stories you’re seeing about Natalie Harp that are being posted are coming from inside the West Wing,” Loomer stated on X on Wednesday. “A lot of the people who work for President Trump suffer from major professional jealousy and they are very bothered by loyalty.”
Does someone want to steal Natalie Harp's job?
“How would anyone in the media know about Natalie’s work performance or have detailed accounts of her conversations with POTUS unless her colleagues are speaking badly about her?” Loomer said. “Someone who works with her must want her job.”
Also Read: Who is Preston Harp? Natalie Harp's estranged brother reacts to her ‘I want to bring you joy’ letter to Trump
Loomer, known for spreading conspiracy theories online, asserted that Trump is encircled by people who prioritize their personal ambitions above loyalty.
“There are way too many leakers in the WH,” she wrote. “This is why vetting matters.”
Natalie Harp's job profile and criticism
Harp, 35, is said to assist in managing Trump’s Truth Social account and oversees various administrative responsibilities for the president. In recent months, she has come under significant media attention, partly due to her almost constant presence alongside Trump and what some view as an extraordinary loyalty to him.
In a recently released book, New York Times journalists Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan revealed that Harp was recognized for leaving affectionate notes for Trump, one of which stated: "You are all that matters to me." The authors mentioned that they spoke with several Washington insiders for the book.
Haberman has characterized Harp, a former presenter for One America News Network, as Trump’s "binkie" and "comfort blanket." In contrast, her estranged brother has labeled her connection with the president as "very unhealthy."
Additionally, CNN reported that in 2023, Harp resorted to jumping into the trunk of an SUV due to a lack of space in Trump’s motorcade during a court hearing in New York.
Simultaneously, Haberman has asserted that Harp possesses significant influence as a "conduit for information" to the president.
“She is in almost every single — I mean, really I’m not kidding — almost every single meeting,” Haberman earlier stated to MS NOW.
White House backs Natalie Harp
The White House has fervently backed Harp amid all the backlash and surge of conspiracy theories.
“No president has cultivated as much loyalty among their staffers and administration officials as President Trump; this is a testament to his commitment to our country and its people,” a White House represenatived told The Independent. “Natalie Harp is a beloved White House Official, and the Fake News Media will never understand what it’s like to be as trusted and admired as her.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More