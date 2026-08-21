Laura Loomer makes major ‘jealousy’ claim on ‘nasty stories’ about Natalie Harp and Trump: ‘They are coming from…’

“How would anyone in the media know about Natalie’s work performance or have detailed accounts of her conversations with POTUS unless her colleagues are speaking badly about her?” Loomer said. “Someone who works with her must want her job.”

“Make no mistake, the nasty stories you’re seeing about Natalie Harp that are being posted are coming from inside the West Wing,” Loomer stated on X on Wednesday. “A lot of the people who work for President Trump suffer from major professional jealousy and they are very bothered by loyalty.”

Loomer , a conservative activist and a staunch supporter of Trump, claimed in a social media update that staff members at the White House harbor jealousy towards Harp, who has garnered significant media focus in the past few months.

Laura Loomer has asserted that the negative narratives regarding President Donald Trump's executive assistant, Natalie Harp , are being disseminated from within the White House.

Also Read: Who is Preston Harp? Natalie Harp's estranged brother reacts to her ‘I want to bring you joy’ letter to Trump

Loomer, known for spreading conspiracy theories online, asserted that Trump is encircled by people who prioritize their personal ambitions above loyalty.

“There are way too many leakers in the WH,” she wrote. “This is why vetting matters.”

Natalie Harp's job profile and criticism Harp, 35, is said to assist in managing Trump’s Truth Social account and oversees various administrative responsibilities for the president. In recent months, she has come under significant media attention, partly due to her almost constant presence alongside Trump and what some view as an extraordinary loyalty to him.

In a recently released book, New York Times journalists Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan revealed that Harp was recognized for leaving affectionate notes for Trump, one of which stated: "You are all that matters to me." The authors mentioned that they spoke with several Washington insiders for the book.

Haberman has characterized Harp, a former presenter for One America News Network, as Trump’s "binkie" and "comfort blanket." In contrast, her estranged brother has labeled her connection with the president as "very unhealthy."

Additionally, CNN reported that in 2023, Harp resorted to jumping into the trunk of an SUV due to a lack of space in Trump’s motorcade during a court hearing in New York.

Simultaneously, Haberman has asserted that Harp possesses significant influence as a "conduit for information" to the president.

“She is in almost every single — I mean, really I’m not kidding — almost every single meeting,” Haberman earlier stated to MS NOW.

White House backs Natalie Harp The White House has fervently backed Harp amid all the backlash and surge of conspiracy theories.

“No president has cultivated as much loyalty among their staffers and administration officials as President Trump; this is a testament to his commitment to our country and its people,” a White House represenatived told The Independent. “Natalie Harp is a beloved White House Official, and the Fake News Media will never understand what it’s like to be as trusted and admired as her.”