‘Seeking asylum universally recognised right’: UN on Trump's immigration control drive

Reacting to President Donald Trump’s decision to put a stop to the US asylum program and to discontinue all refugee admissions, the United Nations today said that seeking asylum is a “universally recognised” right. US President Donald Trump sits in the Oval Office of the White House, as he signs executive orders, in Washington, US, January 23, 2025. ((File Photo) REUTERS)

UN rights spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani, while talking to the reporters in Geneva, said: "All states are entitled to exercise their jurisdiction along their international borders, (but) they need to do so in line with their human rights obligations.”

“The right to seek asylum is a universally recognised human right," she added.

US Immigration Crackdown

This comes after the Trump administration’s crackdown on illegal migrants just two days into action. Hundreds of illegal migrants were deported and 538 were arrested in a mass operation after Donald Trump took office earlier this week.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Karoline Leavitt, Trump's press secretary said, “The Trump Administration arrested 538 illegal immigrant criminals including a suspected terrorist, four members of the Tren de Aragua gang, and several illegals convicted of sex crimes against minors.”

“The largest massive deportation operation in history is well underway. Promises made. Promises kept,” she said in another post.

The promises in question are the ones made by Donald Trump during his Presidential campaign. He promised to control immigration into the US after he came to power and delivered on it the first day he took office.

He declared a national emergency on the US-Mexico border to prevent illegal immigration, banned the CBP One app, and also ended birthright citizenship.

Trump has also allowed the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement to arrest people with no proper documentation to prove their citizenship in houses of worship, schools and hospitals.

Referring to the illegal migrants, Trump said that his cabinet “shall take appropriate action to repel, repatriate or remove any alien engaged in the invasion."

With inputs from AFP