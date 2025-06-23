Can Americans be drafted for war? What to know amid Iran tensions

Tensions have risen after the United States launched airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites on June 21. The attacks, called “Operation Midnight Hammer,” targeted facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. Since then, talk of a military draft has started to resurface. On June 22, former President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social that he was open to regime change in Iran. (Representative image)(Pexels)

On June 22, former President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social that he was open to regime change in Iran. His comment came just hours after Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the US was not seeking regime change, as cited by US Today report.

Also Read: 'Made a big mistake': Khamenei vows punishment for Israel, no mention of US attack on Iran

Right now, there are no laws in Congress to bring back the draft. But last year, The Washington Post reported that some former officials and Republican lawmakers have talked about creating a “national service mandate.”

Here’s a breakdown of what’s known about the draft:

When was the last draft?

According to Air & Space Forces Magazine, the last time the US called men into military service through the draft was in 1972. On January 27, 1973, Defense Secretary Melvin Laird said the draft would no longer be used.

The last person drafted into the US military was Dwight Elliott Stone, a 24-year-old plumber’s apprentice from Sacramento, California. He joined the Army on June 30, 1973.

Who can bring the draft back?

Only Congress can bring back the draft. Lawmakers would have to pass a bill that changes the Military Selective Service Act, according to the Selective Service Agency.

In 2015, former Rep. Charles Rangel, a Democrat from New York, introduced a bill to restart the draft and add a “War Tax” to highlight the unfair burden of war. At the time, President Obama was trying to gain support for military action against ISIS.

“When I served, the entire nation shared the sacrifices through the draft and increased taxes. But today, only a fraction of America shoulders the burden. If war is truly necessary, we must all come together to support and defend our nation,” Rangel, a Korean War veteran, said in a statement.

Who would be drafted?

All men in the US between the ages of 18 and 25 are required to register with the Selective Service System. If a draft were to be restarted, men who turn 20 in that year would be called up first.

After that, men aged 21 through 25 would be drafted next, followed by those aged 19 and 18 if more troops were needed.

Who would be exempt or deferred?

Anyone registered with the Selective Service is considered eligible, unless they qualify for a legal exemption or deferment.

Exemptions include men who: