Monday, Jun 23, 2025
New Delhi
'Made a big mistake': Khamenei vows punishment for Israel, no mention of US attack on Iran

ByHT News Desk
Jun 23, 2025 07:27 AM IST

Taking to X, the official handle of the Iranian leader vowed to intensify attacks against Tel Aviv, but made no mention of the US attacks.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has vowed punishment for Israel as tensions continue to escalate after the US struck three nuclear facilities in Iran on Sunday. Taking to X, the official handle of the Iranian leader vowed to intensify attacks against Tel Aviv, but made no mention of the US attacks.  

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has vowed to intensify attacks against Israel(REUTERS file)
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has vowed to intensify attacks against Israel(REUTERS file)

"The punishment continues. The Zionist enemy has made a grave mistake, committed a major crime; it must be punished—and it is being punished. It is being punished right now," read the Ayatollah's official tweet. 

Follow LIVE updates on Israel-Iran conflict here 

Khamenei's statement comes after the United States carried out ‘Operation Midnight Hammer’ to target three nuclear sites in Iran - Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan.

Also Read: Where is Ayatollah Ali Khamenei? Iran's Supreme leader names ‘3 successors’ amid assassination scare

Speaking at the White House, US president Donald Trump stated that the decision to strike Iran was aimed at the “destruction of Iran’s nuclear enrichment capacity and a stop to the nuclear threat posed by the world’s number one state sponsor of terror.” 

"Iran, the bully of the Middle East, must now make peace. If they do not. Future attacks would be far greater and a lot easier," Trump warned further.

Iran has accused the US of violating international law and the UN charter with its attack on Iranian facilities. Calling for an emergency UNSC meeting, Iran stated that it “reserves all options” to defend itself after the attack from Washington.   

Also Read: Amid UN ceasefire talks, Israel warns of ‘death sentence’ if Tehran pursues nuclear ambitions

While Western allies such as Australia, UK and others have backed US attack on Iran, countries such as Russia, Turkey, China and Pakistan have slammed the Trump administration for striking Iran and inserting itself in the conflict between Israel and Iran. 

News / World News / 'Made a big mistake': Khamenei vows punishment for Israel, no mention of US attack on Iran
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
