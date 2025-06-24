Iran gave 'early notice' of strike on US base in Qatar: Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump on Monday said that Iran gave the United States notice prior to shooting missiles at its military base in Qatar. President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn upon arriving at the White House, Saturday, June 21, 2025, in Washington(AP)

In a post on social media platform Truth Social, Trump said that the “early notice” from Iran made it possible for no lives to be lost. Follow Israel-Iran LIVE updates here.

"I am pleased to report that NO Americans were harmed, and hardly any damage was done. Most importantly, they’ve gotten it all out of their 'system,' and there will, hopefully, be no further HATE," Trump wrote.

"Perhaps Iran can now proceed to Peace and Harmony in the Region, and I will enthusiastically encourage Israel to do the same," Trump added.

In another post, Trump thanked the Emir of Qatar for “all that he has done in seeking Peace for the Region." and in a third wrote: “CONGRATULATIONS WORLD, IT’S TIME FOR PEACE!”

Trump's reaction came hours after Iran launched a missile attack on a US air base in Qatar, retaliating for the American bombing of its nuclear sites the previous day.

The attack came shortly after Qatar closed its airspace as a precaution amid threats from Iran. The US confirmed the air base in Qatar was targeted by a missile attack from Iran and said no casualties were reported.

Trump said that 14 missiles were fired by Iran towards its military based in Qatar, out of which 13 were intercepted.

“Iran has officially responded to our Obliteration of their Nuclear Facilities with a very weak response, which we expected, and have very effectively countered. There have been 14 missiles fired — 13 were knocked down, and 1 was “set free,” because it was headed in a non-threatening direction,” Trump wrote.