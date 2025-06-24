Donald Trump announces ceasefire between Israel and Iran: 'End to 12-day war'

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced that a ceasefire has been agreed between Israel and Iran. Donald Trump (File)

Trump said on Truth Social that the ceasefire will be phased in over 24 hours and would bring an “Official END” to war. There was no immediate comment from Iran or Israel on Trump’s announcement. Follow Israel-Iran live updates here.

In his post, Trump suggested that Israel and Iran would have some time to complete any missions that are underway, following which the ceasefire would begin in a staged process.

“CONGRATULATIONS TO EVERYONE! It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE (in approximately 6 hours from now, when Israel and Iran have wound down and completed their in progress, final missions!), for 12 hours, at which point the War will be considered, ENDED!” Trump wrote.

Trump further claimed that the war between Israel and Iran could have continued for years and destroyed the Middle East.

“On the assumption that everything works as it should, which it will, I would like to congratulate both Countries, Israel and Iran, on having the Stamina, Courage, and Intelligence to end, what should be called, “THE 12 DAY WAR.”,” Trump wrote.

“This is a War that could have gone on for years, and destroyed the entire Middle East, but it didn’t, and never will!” he added.

The development comes hours after Iran launched a missile attack on a US air base in Qatar, retaliating for the American bombing of its nuclear sites the previous day.

Trump had earlier thanked Iran for giving the US and allies an “early notice” of the retaliation. The president had also expressed hope that Tehran had "gotten it all out of their ‘system’” and that the moment would lead to a de-escalation in the Israel-Iran war.

Iran and Israel, two arch-rivals, have exchanged repeated air strikes since Israel launched a major military offensive on June 13.