Which countries have closed their airspace amid Iran-US escalation? Full list

Rising tensions in the Middle East have led several Gulf nations to take swift action by closing their airspace, following Iran’s recent attack on the Al Udeid US military base in Doha. The move by countries like Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, and the UAE is being seen as a precautionary measure amid growing fears of further military escalation in the region. Gulf nations, including Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, and the UAE, have closed their airspace following Iran's attack on the Al Udeid US military base. (Representative Image: Unsplash)

Bahrain shuts down its aerospace amid rising tensions

Bahrain has temporarily closed its airspace in response to escalating regional tensions, following reports of an Iranian attack on a US military base in Qatar. The move is being described as a precautionary measure amid growing concerns of further retaliation. Iranian state media confirmed that the strike targeted the Al Udeid base, while US officials had previously warned of a potential Iranian response to American airstrikes on Iranian sites, as reported by Gulf News.

The US Navy's Fifth Fleet oversees operations across the Gulf, Red Sea, Arabian Sea, and parts of the Indian Ocean.

Other countries to announce closure of aerospace

Kuwait

Kuwait closed its airspace indefinitely on Monday amid escalating regional tensions following Iran's attack on the Al Udeid US military base in Doha. In response, Kuwait Airways suspended all departing flights. This move followed Bahrain’s earlier temporary airspace closure as a precautionary measure after the attack, as reported by TOI.

UAE

The United Arab Emirates also closed its airspace, citing flight path and air traffic control data, according to the data at FlightRadar. In a statement on Monday, a government spokesperson said, “The United Arab Emirates is closely monitoring the ongoing regional developments and is continuously assessing the situation.” The statement was in response to the question about any airspace closures amid rising tensions.

Qatar

Qatar has also temporarily closed its airspace, citing heightened tensions and security concerns in the region. The move comes amid growing instability following Iran's attack on the Al Udeid US military base in Doha.