Gulf flights disrupted after Iran strikes US base in Qatar, multiple airspaces closed

Several flights to and from the UAE were canceled on Monday night following missile strikes launched by Iran targeting the Al-Udeid US military base in Qatar. The situation has caused widespread disruption to air travel across the Gulf region. Several flights to and from the UAE were canceled on Monday.(UnSplash)

According to live air traffic data from FlightRadar24, a significantly reduced number of aircraft were observed flying through UAE airspace. Additionally, the airspaces of Kuwait, Bahrain, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, and Iran have also been shut down in response to the escalating tensions.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) confirmed the suspension of its services to several Gulf destinations, including Dubai.

“In view of the emerging situation in the Gulf region, PIA is temporarily suspending its flights to Doha, Kuwait, Bahrain and Dubai. All passengers are requested to kindly contact our Call Centre at 021-111-786-786 for updated flight info or rebooking on alternate flights,” PIA told Khaleej Times.

UAE-based carrier flydubai also responded to the unfolding events, stating that it is “closely monitoring the developing situation” in the region.

“We are closely monitoring the developing situation in the region … The safety of our passengers and crew remains our highest priority," a flydubai spokesperson told Khaleej Times.

Singapore Airlines announced it would suspend service to Dubai until Wednesday night. British Airways also temporarily halted flights to both Dubai and Doha. Meanwhile, Dutch carrier KLM suspended operations to Dubai, as well as Riyadh and Dammam in Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, Kuwait has officially closed its airspace until further notice. The country’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation said the decision was made “in the interest of the country's security and safety.”

“The State of Kuwait announces the temporary closure of its airspace as a precautionary measure, effective today until further notice," the statement added.