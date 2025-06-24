Search
Tuesday, Jun 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Gulf flights disrupted after Iran strikes US base in Qatar, multiple airspaces closed

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Jun 24, 2025 12:29 AM IST

Iran targeted the Al-Udeid US base in Qatar. Several flights to and from the UAE, including Dubai, were canceled. Airspaces of Kuwait, Bahrain were shut down.

Several flights to and from the UAE were canceled on Monday night following missile strikes launched by Iran targeting the Al-Udeid US military base in Qatar. The situation has caused widespread disruption to air travel across the Gulf region.

Several flights to and from the UAE were canceled on Monday.(UnSplash)
Several flights to and from the UAE were canceled on Monday.(UnSplash)

According to live air traffic data from FlightRadar24, a significantly reduced number of aircraft were observed flying through UAE airspace. Additionally, the airspaces of Kuwait, Bahrain, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, and Iran have also been shut down in response to the escalating tensions.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) confirmed the suspension of its services to several Gulf destinations, including Dubai.

“In view of the emerging situation in the Gulf region, PIA is temporarily suspending its flights to Doha, Kuwait, Bahrain and Dubai. All passengers are requested to kindly contact our Call Centre at 021-111-786-786 for updated flight info or rebooking on alternate flights,” PIA told Khaleej Times.

Also Read: Iran targets US base in Qatar, ‘matching’ American bomb count on nuclear sites | 10 key facts

UAE-based carrier flydubai also responded to the unfolding events, stating that it is “closely monitoring the developing situation” in the region.

“We are closely monitoring the developing situation in the region … The safety of our passengers and crew remains our highest priority," a flydubai spokesperson told Khaleej Times. 

Singapore Airlines announced it would suspend service to Dubai until Wednesday night. British Airways also temporarily halted flights to both Dubai and Doha. Meanwhile, Dutch carrier KLM suspended operations to Dubai, as well as Riyadh and Dammam in Saudi Arabia.

Also Read: Watch: Iran's missile attack on US base in Qatar caught on camera

Meanwhile, Kuwait has officially closed its airspace until further notice. The country’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation said the decision was made “in the interest of the country's security and safety.”

“The State of Kuwait announces the temporary closure of its airspace as a precautionary measure, effective today until further notice," the statement added. 

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Vance Luther Boelteron Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Vance Luther Boelteron Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Gulf flights disrupted after Iran strikes US base in Qatar, multiple airspaces closed
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On