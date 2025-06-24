Explosions heard at military base in Iraq's Baghdad, minutes after Trump announces Israel-Iran ceasefire

Major explosions were heard in Iraq's capital city of Baghdad early Tuesday, minutes after United States President Donald Trump announced a tentative ceasefire between Israel and Iran. Iraqis wave the flags of Iran and Lebanon and chant slogans as they march in the Kadhimiya district of Baghdad on June 21, 2025, to protest against Israel's strikes on Iran. (AFP)

An Iraqi military official said that an unidentifed drone had targeted Camp Taji, a military installation located to the north of Baghdad, adding that there were no casualties, the state news agency reported.

The drone hit allegedly hit a radar system at the military base, leading to material damage, a security official told AFP news agency.

Videos circulating on social media platform X show the military base on fire.

“Reports are now suggesting that a surface-to-air missile launcher and radar site were targeted and are now burning at Camp Taji to the north of the Iraqi capital of Baghdad,” a user posted on X, along with a video of the fire.

“Radars were bombed at Taji camp, unclear who did it,” another said.

Trump announces ceasefire in phases

Meanwhile, US President Trump announced in the early hours of Tuesday claimed that both Israel and Iran had agreed to a “complete and total ceasefire”.

Trump said that this would be done in phases over the next 12 hours, adding that it would mean an “official end” to the war. However, officials from Israel or Iran have not given any confirmation on the matter.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump congratulated both Israel and for their “courage and intelligence", adding that this would put an end to what could be called “the 12 day war”.

An official from the White House told Reuters news agency that the US President had brokered the agreement over a call to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The senior official said that Trump's team was also in contact with Iranian officials.

The official that Israel had agreed to the ceasefire on the condition that Iran does not launch any fresh attacks, adding that the latter had signalled their intention to abide by the agreement.

US Vice-President J D Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff were also communication with both sides to reach the ceasefire agreement, the official told Reuters.