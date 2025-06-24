Search
Video: Iranian missile hits residential building in Israel's Beersheba after ‘ceasefire’ cutoff

ByHT News Desk
Jun 24, 2025 10:09 AM IST

Israeli military has been issuing warnings of incoming missile from Iran despite Donald Trump saying that a ceasefire has been announced. 

Three people were killed and several others injured after an Iranian missile struck a residential building in Beersheba, according to Israeli media. Israel warned the public of potential Iranian attacks on Tuesday morning, just hours after US President Donald Trump announced that the two Middle Eastern countries had agreed to a ceasefire.

Emergency personnel work at an impacted residential site, following a missile attack from Iran on Israel, amid the Israel-Iran conflict in Be'er Sheva, Israel June 24, 2025. REUTERS/Amir Cohen(REUTERS)
Emergency personnel work at an impacted residential site, following a missile attack from Iran on Israel, amid the Israel-Iran conflict in Be'er Sheva, Israel June 24, 2025. REUTERS/Amir Cohen(REUTERS)

Israel’s Magen David Adom rescue service said at least three people were killed and eight others injured in the early morning barrage. A residential building in southern Israel sustained heavy damage, according to emergency responders.

"Following the missile impact site in southern Israel: So far, MDA teams have pronounced the deaths of three people - Two people with moderate injuries have been evacuated to hospital, and approximately six people with mild injuries are being treated at the scene," Magen David said in a statement on X.

Also read: On Cam: Israel intercepts missiles from Iran hours after Trump's ceasefire claims

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a “complete and total ceasefire," but its status remained unclear as attacks continued Tuesday. Trump's announcement came soon after Iran launched a limited missile attack Monday on a U.S. military base in Qatar, retaliating for the American bombing of its nuclear sites. While reports have stated that the Israeli government has backed the ceasefire, an official confirmation from Prime Minister Netanyahu's office is awaited. Follow for live updates on Israel-Iran war.

Meanwhile, Iran's foreign minister said that as long as Israel stopped its attacks by 4 a.m. (local Tehran time) Tuesday, Iran would halt its own. But nearly an hour after that deadline, Israel’s military warned its public that Iran had launched missiles towards it as sirens sounded. At least one missile interception could be seen over the skies of Jerusalem and warnings of three further attacks followed as day broke.

(With Inputs from Agencies)

News / World News / Video: Iranian missile hits residential building in Israel's Beersheba after ‘ceasefire’ cutoff
