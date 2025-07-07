Israel's Netanyahu in Washington to meet Trump as both face Gaza ceasefire question

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu landed in Washington on Monday for his third meeting with US President Donald Trump this year. Both leaders are expected to tout their recent joint strikes on Iran, which they claimed were a resounding success. US President Donald Trump welcomes Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the entrance of the White House in Washington, D.C.(Reuters)

However, despite the anticipated victory lap, the long-running war in Gaza is likely to dominate the private conversations behind closed doors in the White House.

The high-profile meeting comes just weeks after a 12-day military confrontation with Iran, which both Washington and Tel Aviv hailed as a strategic victory. Before leaving Israel, Netanyahu applauded the cooperation, calling it a “huge victory over our shared enemy.” He also expressed optimism over efforts to end the Gaza conflict, which has dragged on for nearly two years.

“I am working to achieve the deal under discussion, on the terms we agreed to,” Associated Press quoted Netanyahu. “I think that the discussion with President Trump can certainly help advance that result, which all of us hope for."

Gaza ceasefire remains uncertain.

While Israel and Hamas appear to be edging toward a temporary truce, the final contours of the deal remain uncertain. The proposed agreement reportedly includes a 60-day pause in hostilities, increased humanitarian aid for Gaza, and the release of some of the approximately 50 hostages still held by Hamas.

But the core disagreement remains unresolved — whether the truce would be the beginning of the end of the war, or just a pause.

Hamas has offered to free all hostages in return for a complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and a formal end to the war. Netanyahu has rejected that condition, insisting the war will continue until Hamas “surrenders, disarms and goes into exile” — demands Hamas has refused.

‘Trump thinks that Netanyahu owes him’

Trump and Netanyahu are currently more aligned than ever, following joint US-Israel strikes on Iranian nuclear infrastructure and Trump’s public call to drop Netanyahu’s ongoing corruption trial — a rare move into the domestic affairs of a key ally.

“Trump thinks that Netanyahu owes him,” said Eytan Gilboa, an expert on US-Israel relations at Bar-Ilan University near Tel Aviv. “And if Trump thinks that he needs to end the war in Gaza, then that is what he will need to do.”

While US President Donald Trump has expressed hope for a ceasefire in Gaza, his expectations appear to be evolving with the situation on the ground. Asked last Friday about the likelihood of a truce, AP quoted Trump as saying. “I'm very optimistic — but you know, look, it changes from day to day,” he added.

However, Netanyahu faces political headwinds back home. While he may be under pressure from Washington, he has a fragile coalition that includes far-right parties, staunchly opposed to any ceasefire with Hamas, to look at.

Trump’s Gaza peace push

Donald Trump, who has openly expressed his desire to be remembered as a global peacemaker, is expected to push for a breakthrough. A ceasefire in Gaza would add to the list of recent diplomatic wins the Trump administration has claimed to achieve, including peace agreements between Israel and Iran, African rivals Congo and Rwanda, and India and Pakistan.

Islamabad has even nominated the Republican President for a Nobel Peace Prize for his role in achieving the May 10 ceasefire with India. However, New Delhi has repeatedly quashed the claim, saying there was ‘no mediation’.

Trump’s eagerness to cap his second term with a significant Middle East peace achievement could translate into more pressure on Netanyahu to accept a deal. But whether that leads to the war’s end or simply another pause remains to be seen.

“The optics will be very positive,” Michael Oren, a former Israeli ambassador to the US, told the AP. “But behind the victory lap are going to be some very serious questions," he added.