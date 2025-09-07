Search
Microsoft says Azure cloud service disrupted by fiber cuts in Red Sea

Traffic traversing through the Middle East originating and or terminating in Asia or Europe regions may experience increased disruptions, the company said.

Microsoft said on Saturday that its Microsoft Azure users may experience increased latency due to multiple undersea fiber cuts in the Red Sea.

A logo of US company Microsoft is displayed during the Vivatech technology startups and innovation fair, at the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre in Paris, on May 22, 2024.(AFP)
Traffic traversing through the Middle East originating and or terminating in Asia or Europe regions may experience increased disruptions, the company said in a service health status update for its Azure service.

"Undersea fiber cuts can take time to repair, as such we will continuously monitor, rebalance, and optimize routing to reduce customer impact in the meantime. We'll continue to provide daily updates, or sooner if conditions change," Microsoft said.

As a result of the disruption, Azure, the world's second largest cloud provider after Amazon's AWS, has rerouted through alternate paths leading to higher-than-normal latencies.

(Reporting by Harshita Meenaktshi in Bengaluru, Editing by Franklin Paul)

