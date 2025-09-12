Trump's ‘droopy’ face at 9/11 event renews health concerns: ‘What’s wrong with him?'

President Donald Trump has again sparked worries about his health after he and First Lady Melania Trump attended a 9/11 event. Videos of the event, and screengrabs circulating on social media show a ‘droop’ in Trump's face, to one side. President Donald Trump has, in the past, been seen with a bruise on his hand, sparking health concerns. (AP)

This comes after worries over the bruise on Trump's hand, and the recent US Open visit, where a photograph showed Trump taking some kind of a blue pill.

Reactions to video of Trump

Several people online speculated that the face ‘droop’ could be from a stroke. Face drooping or twisting is consistent with strokes and the American Stroke Association notes “During a stroke, blood flow to different parts of the brain can stop. If blood flow to the left side of the brain is compromised, the right side of the person’s face could droop or twist,” and vice versa.

After the video surfaced, theories have swirled, with one person saying “I know we’re all busy with the other thing. But did Trump have a stroke? Cuz that looks a LOT like stroke related facial droop to me. (This is from this morning’s 9/11 memorial).” Another remarked “Trump at the 9/11 Pentagon memorial ceremony. What is wrong with his face? Definitely has pronounced drooping on the right side of face & mouth, typical of medical condition.”

However, there are no official confirmations from the White House or President Trump in this matter.

Trump health concerns

Trump, 79, has also sparked worries when he was spotted with a bruise on his hand. His physician, Sean Barbabella, admitted to Trump having bruises, saying, “This is consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen.” He added that the President was otherwise in ‘excellent cognitive and physical health’ and said that the bruises could also be from aspirin Trump takes to prevent cardiovascular diseases.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also issued a statement to the Independent clarifying the matter, saying, “President Trump is a man of the people, and he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other President in history. His commitment is unwavering, and he proves that every single day.” Leavitt also said that Trump underwent a "comprehensive exam" which included vascular testing. It revealed that he suffers from a chronic vein condition. There were also recent unfounded rumors about Trump having died, when the President didn't have press events scheduled over the Labor Day weekend.