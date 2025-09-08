'What pill was it?': Trump's US Open appearance sparks fresh row amid health concerns

President Donald Trump attended the US Open final on Sunday at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York. A photo from the event circulating online appears to show the president biting down on some pill. It was clicked and shared by photographer Andres Kudacki. Donald Trump attended the US Open final between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz in New York.(Getty Images via AFP)

“U.S. President Donald Trump takes a tablet as he watches the U.S. Open men’s final between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in New York,” he wrote.

“Can any medical professionals tell me what pill this is Donald Trump took at the U.S. Open?,” a profile on X asked. Another remarked, “What kind of pill is Donald Trump popping at the U.S. Open today?”

There were numerous speculations about what pill Trump is purportedly taking. One posited it looked like aspirin, which White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has confirmed the President takes.

However, others felt it was much more innocuous, and one person remarked “Looks like a mint drop candy.” This was backed by another person who stated “Looks like sugar free altoids mints to me lol.” HT.com could not independently verify these claims.

Worries about Trump's health resurface

The new photo comes amid ongoing worries about Trump's health – which escalated when the President did not have any pressers scheduled over the Labor Day weekend. A hoax about his death also began to circulate on social media, which Trump recently addressed when inaugurating his Rose Garden Club.

Trump, 79, has also sparked worries when he was spotted with a bruise on his hand. His physician, Sean Barbabella, admitted to Trump having bruises, saying, “This is consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen.” He added that the President was otherwise in ‘excellent cognitive and physical health’ and said that the bruises could also be from aspirin Trump takes to prevent cardiovascular diseases.

Leavitt also issued a statement to the Independent clarifying the matter, saying, “President Trump is a man of the people, and he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other President in history. His commitment is unwavering, and he proves that every single day.” Leavitt also said that Trump underwent a "comprehensive exam" which included vascular testing. It revealed that he suffers from a chronic vein condition.