Trump's dismissive reaction to Carlos Alcaraz's US Open win goes viral; ‘Supporting Sinner?’

President Donald Trump was apparently not very pleased after Carlos Alcaraz beat Jannik Sinner 6-2, 3-,6 6-1, 6-4 to win the US Open men's title on Sunday. The 79-year-old's reaction has gone viral on social media. Meanwhile, the second-seeded Spaniard captured his second Flushing Meadows title to take his overall Grand Slam tally to six. President Donald Trump attended the US Open final on Sunday(REUTERS)

Trump, who was also booed at the US Open after a brief delay in the final, was captured on camera after Alcaraz's win. He appeared dismissive.

“I dont think Donald Trump is pleased with the Carlos Alcaraz win...maybe he was rooting for Jannik Sinner 🫠” one social media user pointed out. They also attached a video.

“Trump didn’t look happy that Carlos Alcaraz won,” another one added on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

President Trump sat in a sponsor’s suite in Arthur Ashe Stadium and received a mix of cheers and boos when he appeared on the Jumbotron at the final. The Alcaraz vs Sinner match’s start was delayed by about a half-hour because thousands of fans were still outside in line, trying to get through the extra security measures in place because of the presence of a sitting president at the tournament for the first time since Bill Clinton in 2000.

Alcaraz on Trump

Carlos Alcaraz was asked about Trump attending the US Open final after his win against Novak Djokovic in the semis.

“It is a privilege for the tournaments having the president from every country just to support the tournament, to support tennis, and to support the match," the Spaniard had said.

“For me, playing in front of him... to be honest, I will try not to think about it. I don't want myself to be nervous because of it,” he added.

(With AP inputs)