US Open final prize money update: How much Carloz Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner earn? Purse breakdown

The 2025 US Open final between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz is currently underway at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York. This year, the tournament has made history with the largest prize money purse ever in tennis.

The United States Tennis Association (USTA) announced a compensation of $90 million for the 2025 US Open, a 20% increase from the previous record of $75 million in 2024.

The singles champions in both men's and women's categories will each receive a record-breaking $5 million, a significant 39% jump from the $3.6 million awarded in 2024.

The organizing committee has enhanced player support by covering certain out-of-pocket expenses, including:

A travel stipend of $1,000. Two hotel rooms at the official player hotel or $600 per day for alternative accommodations. Free racquet stringing for up to five racquets per round.

The increase in prize money follows a letter sent by top-ranked players to the organizers of all four Grand Slam tournaments—Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon, and US Open—requesting a “substantial increase” in overall compensation.

“The US Open has made a deliberate and concerted effort to ensure double-digit percentage increases from 2024 in all rounds of all events for all players, while at the same time significantly increasing the percentage of prize money for athletes playing deep into the singles draws,” said a press release on the US Open website.

Prize money breakdown

The prize money distribution across various categories is as follows, based on the official US Open website:

Men's Singles (Per Player):

Winner: $5,000,000

Runner-Up: $2,500,000

Semifinalists: $1,260,000

Quarterfinalists: $660,000

Round of 16: $400,000

Round of 32: $237,000

Round of 64: $154,000

Round of 128: $110,000

Men's Doubles (Per Team):

Winner: $1,000,000

Runner-Up: $500,000

Semifinalists: $250,000

Quarterfinalists: $125,000

Third Round: $75,000

Second Round: $45,000

First Round: $30,000

Mixed Doubles (Per Team):

Winner: $1,000,000

Runner-Up: $400,000

Semifinalists: $200,000

Quarterfinalists: $100,000

Round of 16: $20,000

Other Categories:

Wheelchair: $1,600,000