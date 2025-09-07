What is Aryna Sabalenka’s net worth? A look at tennis star's US Open prize money, career earnings

Tennis sensation Aryna Sabalenka defeated Amanda Anisimova 6-3, 7-6 (3) to successfully claim US Open title at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Saturday. Aryna Sabalenka poses with her coaches after defeating Amanda Anisimova of the United States during their Women's Singles Final match on Day Fourteen of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 06, 2025 in New York City. (Getty Images via AFP)

Following Serena Williams' three-year run from 2012 to 2014, the top-seeded player from Belarus became the first female to win back-to-back US Open titles. Sabalenka has won four Grand Slam titles on hard courts with this triumph.

Aryna Sabalenka wins US Open, rises to No. 1 in women's singles rankings

Sabalenka, who endured heartbreaking final defeats at the Australian Open and French Open previously this year, has made a huge emotional breakthrough with this achievement.

Sabalenka is now ranked number one in the singles event and has emerged as one of the world's top female tennis players.

After winning the title, she said, “I think because of the finals earlier this season, this one felt different. This one felt like I had to overcome a lot of things to get this one. I knew that the hard work we put in, like, I deserved to have a grand slam title this season.”

"“So when I fell, it was like truly emotions, because it means a lot to defend this title and to bring such great tennis on court. And to bring the fight and be able to handle my emotions the way I did in this final, it means a lot. I’m super proud right now of myself,” Sabalenka added.

Aryna Sabalenka's 2025 US Open prize money

The 2025 US Open set a new record with the biggest prize pool in tennis history, at $90 million, up from $75 million in 2024. Equalizing the prize money for men's and women's winners was a historic step. Sabalenka won a staggering $5 million for defending her championship, which is around 39% more than the $3.6 million she received for winning the US Open in 2024.

Amanda Anisimova, the runner-up in women's singles, will get $2.5 million, which is also an almost 39% increase.

What is Aryna Sabalenka's net worth? A look at her career earnings

Following a thrilling final victory over Anisimova, Sabalenka's net worth is currently projected to be $27.4 million, as per Forbes.

The victory in New York significantly increased Sabalenka's earnings. She has now earned almost $42 million in career prize money, which is evidence of her steady success in a variety of competitions. Her wins and deep runs in contests like Brisbane, Miami, and Madrid have won her almost $12 million in 2025 alone. Her victory over Anisimova is regarded as one of the most profitable of the year, solidifying her position as one of tennis' highest earners, even though the official US Open payout has not yet been made public.

Outside the court, Sabalenka has adeptly used endorsement deals to capitalize on her celebrity status. An estimated $15 million has been added to her net worth as a result of partnerships with companies like Wilson, Audemars Piguet, Nike, Electrolit, and IM8.