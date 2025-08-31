Trump's alarming health condition can lead to ‘amputation’; doctor issues urgent warning

President Donald Trump was spotted with his grandchildren, Kai Trump, 18, and Spencer Trump, 12, on the south lawn of the White House hours after rumors about him going ‘missing from public eye' went viral. The White House is yet to react to these bizarre rumors that were shared in unverified social media posts. Late on Friday, ‘Trump is dead’ and ‘Where is Trump?’ were among the top trends on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. President Donald Trump walks at the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Va., Saturday. (AP)

This comes as the president's appearance has sparked health concerns. On Monday, Trump's hand bruise was seen unconcealed. The 79-year-old was using makeup to hide the bruise for weeks. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the reason for the bruising was that Trump was ‘shaking hands all day, every day’.

Leavitt had also revealed that the president has been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency (CVI). The White House physician followed up with a memo on Trump's condition. Sean Barbarella said that he is in ‘excellent condition’.

Barbarella said that President Trump ‘noted mild swelling in his lower legs’. However, tests found no evidence of deep vein thrombosis. There were ‘no signs of heart failure, renal impairment, or systemic illness’.

CVI could lead to amputation

Mimmie Kwong, associate professor of vascular surgery at UC Davis Health, answered CVI-linked questions in the health center's blog.

“CVI is a common condition. It affects about one in three people in the United States, with cases ranging from mild to severe," she said.

When asked about the signs or symptoms of CVI, she noted that most commonly, ‘we see swelling in the legs’. Dr Kwong also warned about amputation.

“As the swelling gets worse, it can cause skin changes like thickening or inflammation and dryness of the skin. With worse disease conditions, you can develop unhealing wounds in the legs, and if they get worse, it could lead to amputations,” she said.