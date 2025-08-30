False 'Trump dead' rumours float on social media with zero evidence

US President Donald Trump remained the top trend on Google search and social media platforms on Saturday. Rumours claiming that Trump has died are circulating widely on social media platforms. The speculation has no official basis. Donald Trump remained the top trend on social media and Google search on Saturday. (Photo by Gavriil GRIGOROV / POOL / AFP)(AFP)

Trump was last seen earlier this week at a cabinet meeting on August 26, and the White House has issued no confirmation of any health emergency.

However, search terms like "Is Trump dead?" and "Trump is dead" remained trending on the internet as the internet flooded with concerns over the President's health. Concerns around Trump's health has been in the spotlight for sometime now, especially after the US President was recently spotted with bruising on his right hand.

Trump missing from public view?

Donald Trump was last seen on August 24, when he made a surprise appearance at Trump National Golf Club in Virginia alongside former MLB pitcher Roger Clemens. On August 26, he presided over a televised cabinet meeting.

The White House itinerary for the US President showed no public events on Saturday or Sunday. The Republican leader, however, remained frequent on his social media platform, Truth Social, where he lashed out at a US court over its decision against his tariffs. The latest post against the order was made early on Saturday.

Concerns over Trump's health

Trump's health has been in the spotlight ever since he was seen with the bruise on his hand and swelling in his ankles last month. The pictures with the prominent bruise went viral on social media, spiraling rumours around his health. Several social media posts claimed that Trump was not seen publicly over the last few days.

Though, the White House has not responded to the bruising, it did released a letter last month stating that Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency (CVI). CVI is a health condition linked to age and prolonged standing. Regarding the swollen angles, experts have attributed it to have likely caused by routine aspirin use, according to IB Times.

The rumours gathered pace after Vice President JD Vance, in a recent interview, said he is ready to take over as US President in case a ‘terrible tragedy’ takes place. He further said that while Donald Trump is in "great health", he is ready to step in.

"I've gotten a lot of good on-the-job training over the last 200 days. And if, God forbid, there's a terrible tragedy, I can't think of better on-the-job training than what I've gotten," Vance told USA Today.