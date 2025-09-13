Charlie Kirk's wife slams ‘evildoers’ behind his murder: Cries of this widow will…

Days after his killing, the wife of pro-right activist Charlie Kirk has vowed to carry forward his mission in her first statement since his killing, saying the tragedy has only strengthened her resolve. Erika Kirk vowed to carry forward Charlie Kirk's mission in her first statement since his killing.(Instagram/@mrserikakirk)

Kirk, the 30-year-old co-founder of Turning Point USA and a prominent ally of Donald Trump, was shot dead this week at Utah Valley University. Police have arrested 22-year-old Tyler Robinson in connection with the killing.

In a trembling voice, standing at a podium adorned with a portrait of her late husband, Erika Lane Frantzve said those responsible for the attack had “no idea” of the fire they had unleashed.

“The evildoers responsible for my husband's assassination have no idea what they have done,” she said.

“They killed Charlie because he preached a message of patriotism, faith, and of God's merciful love. They should all know this: If you thought that my husband's mission was powerful before, you have no idea,” she added.

Frantzve said the killing would not silence her husband’s voice. “You have no idea what you have just unleashed across this entire country. In this world, you have no idea.”

She said her personal grief would become a driving force in his memory. “You have no idea the fire that you have ignited within this wife. The cries of this widow will echo around the world like a battle cry. To everyone listening across America... no one will ever forget my husband's name, and I will make sure that.”

“My husband laid down his life for me, for our nation, for our children. May Charlie be received into the merciful arms of Jesus, our loving Savior,” she added.

Kirk, who built Turning Point USA into a leading conservative youth movement, was also one of the most popular podcasters in the country. His death has drawn condemnation across party lines, with leaders describing the attack as a blow to free speech and democratic debate.