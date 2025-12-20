Noam Chomsky, a surprise name in Epstein files: How the pair bonded over money, jazz, and ‘global financial system'

The newly-released documents on Jeffrey Epstein, released on the Justice Department’s website, have revealed two images showing public intellectual Noam Chomsky seated with the convicted pedophile on what appears to be an aircraft. Chomsky – renowned linguist, philosopher, and political activist – being mentioned in the Epstein files came as a surprise after emails released by US lawmakers in November indicated that Chomsky had deeper ties with Epstein than was previously known. This undated photo released by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025, shows Jeffrey Epstein talking with Noam Chomsky. (House Oversight Committee via AP)(AP)

Noam Chomsky’s association with Jeffrey Epstein

Documents obtained by The Wall Street Journal revealed that Chomsky met with Epstein several times in 2015 and 2016, even after Epstein had already served jail time for soliciting a minor for prostitution. Chomsky reportedly claimed that these meetings were to discuss political and academic topics, stressing that they discussed "science and politics."

Reports of a wire transfer of approximately $270,000 from an Epstein-linked account to Chomsky in 2018 later raised quotations about the relationship between the two. Chomsky went on to defend the transfer, telling The Guardian that he asked Epstein for help with a technical matter that involved his late wife's estate. He stressed that the money was his own funds being rearranged and did not involve "one penny" from the sex offender.

Chomsky reportedly also attended dinners involving other high-profile figures, including film director Woody Allen and former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak, at Epstein’s Manhattan townhouse.

Naom Chomsky was in ‘regular contact’ with Jeffrey Epstein

Emails released by US lawmakers in November revealed that the prominent linguist and philosopher called it a “most valuable experience” to have maintained “regular contact” with Epstein, according to The Guardian. One of the most damning documents was a letter of support for Epstein attributed to Chomsky with the salutation “to whom it may concern.” While the document is not dated, it contained a typed signature with Chomsky’s name and cites his position as a University of Arizona laureate professor, a role he began in 2017, as reported by WBUR.

“I met Jeffrey Epstein half a dozen years ago,” read the letter of support from Chomsky. “We have been in regular contact since, with many long and often in-depth discussions about a very wide range of topics, including our own specialties and professional work, but a host of others where we have shared interests. It has been a most valuable experience for me.”

It is unclear if Chomsky sent the letter to anyone. The letter praised Epstein for teaching Chomsky “about the intricacies of the global financial system” in a way “the business press and professional journals” never could. It also stressed that Epstein was very well connected.

“Once, when we were discussing the Oslo agreements, Jeffrey picked up the phone and called the Norwegian diplomat who supervised them, leading to a lively interchange,” the letter read, adding that Epstein had arranged for Chomsky to meet with someone he had “studied carefully and written about” – former Israeli prime minister Ehud Barak.

Epstein had also helped in efforts from Chomsky’s second wife, Valeria Wasserman Chomsky, to introduce him “to the world of jazz and its wonders,” but “with limited success,” said the letter. “The impact of Jeffrey’s limitless curiosity, extensive knowledge, penetrating insights and thoughtful appraisals is only heightened by his easy informality, without a trace of pretentiousness. He quickly became a highly valued friend and regular source of intellectual exchange and stimulation,” it read.

Further, in an email in 2015, Epstein offered Chomsky use of his residences in New York and New Mexico.

Valeria, who is a spokesperson for her husband, 96, even went on to apologize to Epstein in a November 2017 email for not wishing him on his birthday a couple of days earlier. “Hope you had a good celebration!” she wrote to Epstein, according to the emails. “Noam and I hope to see you again soon and have a toast for your birthday.”

When Chomsky was later asked about his association with Epstein, he said that Epstein had served his sentence and thus had a "clean slate." He said in an email exchange with journalists that the matter was "none of your business."

Chomsky has not spoken publicly ever since he was reported to be recovering in Brazil in 2024 following a stroke.