‘This is a good one, right?’: New docs reveal Epstein, Trump's dialogue about 14-year-old; POTUS 'nodded in agreement'

The newly-released documents on Jeffrey Epstein, released on the Justice Department's website, have revealed a shocking exchange between the convicted pedophile and Donald Trump about a 14-year-old victim, referred to as Jane Doe. CNN reported that the documents contain various redactions, including black boxes and sticky notes.

A paragraph in the document claims that while introducing a 14-year-old to Trump, Epstein asked, “This is a good one, right?” Trump allegedly “smiled” and “nodded.”

“During one of Doe's encounters with Epstein, he took her to Mar-a-Lago where he introduced her to its owner, Donald J. Trump. Introducing 14-year-old Doe to Donald J. Trump, Epstein elbowed Trump playfully asking him, referring to Doe, "This is a good one, right?" Trump smiled and nodded in agreement. They both chuckled and Doe felt uncomfortable, but, at the time, was too young to understand why,” it document reads.

Jeffrey Epstein continued to abuse the victim, the document says

The documents further revealed that Epstein abused Doe repeatedly in the years that followed.

‘Towards the end of 1994, Epstein invited Doe into his pool house, where he grabbed her, put her on his lap and started masturbating. Epstein told her that was what to expect from photographers who were soon going to be take modeling pictures of her. However, when Doe was ultimately photographed by these professional photographers, they did no such thing,” reads the document.

It adds, “Over the next few years, the sexual abuse escalated. On a regular basis, Epstein would digitally penetrate Doe, force Doe to perform sexual acts on him and apply vibrators on different parts of Doe’s body. The abuse occurred at Epstein’s home in Palm Beach, Florida, Epstein’s townhouse on 9 East 71st Street in New York City, and Epstein’s ranch in New Mexico. When travelling to these places, Doe often flew with Epstein and Maxwell in Epstein’s private jet.”

Meanwhile, Republican lawmaker Thomas Massie, who led the effort to force a vote on releasing the full Justice Department files on the Epstein investigation, has said that the document release “grossly fails to comply with both the spirit and the letter of the law” that Trump had signed.

Ro Khanna, who spearheaded the discharge petition with Massie, had the same opinion. He said on X, “The DOJ’s document dump of hundreds of thousands of pages failed to comply with the law authored by @RepThomasMassie and me. One document, 119 pages of Grand Jury testimony, was completely redacted.”