'It is Susan Hamblin': Epstein files make internet speculate over 'permission to kill' message

The Department of Justice released the final tranche of files related to Jeffrey Epstein on Friday. One document, where a mystery person gave Epstein ‘permission to kill’ stood out in particular. Jeffrey Epstein received a message from a person whose name was redacted, saying he had 'permission to kill'. (X/@remarks)

There was a lot of buzz about who the individual could be.

“I give you permission to kill him. He is apparently with Olga. He lied to you and he lied to me,” the communication from the person to Epstein read. While the DOJ redacted the name ‘Olga’ in some of the documents, it was retained in others, where Epstein replied to said individual.

Thus far, the individual's identity had remained unknown. All that was known is that the message was sent from an iPhone on June 30, 2014. However, now internet sleuths believe they have uncovered who the sender of the message was.

Several profiles have claimed that the person who gave Epstein 'permission to kill' was Susan Hamblin.

Epstein Files: Claims about Susan Hamblin "The sender is Susan "Sue" Hamblin. They messed up the redaction and I was able to match it. I don't believe she is alleged to be a victim, but they are redacting all women's names to be safe apparently," one person remarked.

“More likely it's Susan Hamblin, who has been named by another accuser and successfully sued The Sun for publishing their claims,” said another. Yet another person asked, “Is that Susan Hamblin?”. Many noted that it ‘could be’ Hamblin who sent the mail.