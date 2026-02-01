Who gave Epstein 'permission to kill'? Massive 'Olga' clue deepens mystery; 'these are the names we need to see'

“He is apparently with Olga,” the person had sent in 2014 from their iPhone. Epstein replied “whoops” to the message and the person followed up, saying “No one will lie to you and get away with it from me. No one. Whoops is correct.”

“I give you permission to kill him. He is apparently with [name redacted]. He lied to you and he lied to me,” an email to Epstein reads. While the name has been redacted here by the DOJ, a subsequent document which contains Epstein's reply to this mail and a follow-up, reveals that the redacted name is ‘Olga’.

The Justice Department on Friday released a fresh batch of files related to Jeffrey Epstein . While there were several notable names and some shocking allegations, one document has heightened the mystery and raised a lot of questions.

Who gave Epstein ‘permission to kill’; who is Olga? The identity of the individual who gave Epstein ‘permission to kill’ is not known. It also remains unknown if the message was serious in its intent. The communication was sent from an iPhone on June 30, 2014. The name has been redacted by the Justice Department.

The identity of Olga remains unknown as well. The only time the name has come up in the Epstein case is when his former lawyer Alan Dershowitz recounted getting a massage from a woman of the same name at Epstein's place. He had noted at the time that his underwear had remained on.

The redaction of name in this message has caused irritation among those online. Given the content of the message many wanted to know the identity of the person who was potentially putting a hit out on another individual.

“I would guess these are the names we need to see more than anything else!,” one person remarked. Another asked who was giving Epstein 'permission to kill'.