Zohran Mamdani, mom Mira Nair, pictured with Jeffrey Epstein? Truth behind viral photo

Photographs allegedly showing director Mira Nair with her son, and now mayor of New York City, Zohran Mamdani, along with Jeffrey Epstein have gone viral. This comes after the Monsoon Wedding director was mentioned in documents pertaining to Jeffrey Epstein, which the Justice Department released on Friday. Zohran Mamdani and his mother Mira Nair are seen in this photograph. (X/@ThadhaniManish_)

Notably, Nair's name came up in the context of an after-party for a film at Ghislaine Maxwell's place, where Jeff Bezos and Bill Clinton were also allegedly present.

“Just left Ghislaine's townhouse...after party for film. Bill Clinton and Jeff Bezos were there...Jean Pigoni, director Mira Nair....etc. Film received tepid reaction although women like it much more...Hillary Swank and Gen: at stupid party in Bloomingdales cheap spomvear depanment....very weird. Studio went for free party from store and windows for a month.... Going to be in Wall Street 2 tomorrow ....more to come. xoxo Peg,” a written communication from Peggy Siegal to Epstein read.

The alleged photo showed Nair holding a baby Mamdani in her arms, standing next to Bill Clinton and Epstein. It was shared widely online.