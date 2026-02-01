Zohran Mamdani, mom Mira Nair, pictured with Jeffrey Epstein? Truth behind viral photo
Mira Nair was mentioned in documents pertaining to Jeffrey Epstein, in context of a party for a film, where Bill Clinton and Jeff Bezos were also present.
Photographs allegedly showing director Mira Nair with her son, and now mayor of New York City, Zohran Mamdani, along with Jeffrey Epstein have gone viral. This comes after the Monsoon Wedding director was mentioned in documents pertaining to Jeffrey Epstein, which the Justice Department released on Friday.
Notably, Nair's name came up in the context of an after-party for a film at Ghislaine Maxwell's place, where Jeff Bezos and Bill Clinton were also allegedly present.
“Just left Ghislaine's townhouse...after party for film. Bill Clinton and Jeff Bezos were there...Jean Pigoni, director Mira Nair....etc. Film received tepid reaction although women like it much more...Hillary Swank and Gen: at stupid party in Bloomingdales cheap spomvear depanment....very weird. Studio went for free party from store and windows for a month.... Going to be in Wall Street 2 tomorrow ....more to come. xoxo Peg,” a written communication from Peggy Siegal to Epstein read.
The alleged photo showed Nair holding a baby Mamdani in her arms, standing next to Bill Clinton and Epstein. It was shared widely online.
The image drew a range of reactions. “Zohran Mamdani is a nepo baby. Fact Zohran Mamdani’s mother had emails in the Epstein files. Fact. This proves that she was connected politically and socially to the elite. New York City got duped. Fact. Baby Zohran, his Mom, and the Pedos Clinton and Epstein,” one person sharing the photo remarked.
Also Read | Epstein files spark Pizzagate theory again as John Podesta's name is mentioned: 'This is not a game'
Another page shared the photos and asked “Can anyone confirm if these two viral photos of Mira Mamdani (Mother of communist NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani) are real?”. The post continued “Funny that Zohran projects himself as a normal, humble leader — when his mother was an ultimate elite, partying with Epstein.”
Are the Zohran Mamdani photos real?
No, the photos of Mamdani with Nair alongside Clinton and Epstein or those with Maxwell are all AI-generated. Mamdani was born in 1991 and the mail about Nair attending the party is from 2009, meaning Mamdani would be 18 years old by the time, and not a child as the images show.
The images appear to have come from a page called DFF which notes they make ‘high quality AI videos and memes.’
The image was fact-checked by X community notes too, which said “The image is AI-generated and depicts a nonexistent event. Zohran Mamdani was born in 1991 to Mira Nair; while she attended a 2009 afterparty with Bill Clinton and Jeff Bezos, he was 18 years old at the time.”
The page has shared several other AI-generated photos of Mamdani but they haven't gone as viral as the ones above. DFF admitted to the images being AI-generated and wrote “I purposely made him a baby which would technically make this pic 34 years old. Yikes.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has covered entertainment, US, and India news in his time as a digital journalist, working on trending and long-form immersive content. When off work, he's usually doom scrolling, binge-watching something, or debating online.Read More