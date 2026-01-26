Zohran Mamdani shovels snow with New Yorkers as deadly storm grips US: Watch viral video

Along the video, he wrote, “As I have said, there is no task too big or no job too small. Happy to lend a hand and help out New Yorkers. Stay safe!”

Videos showing Mamdani shoveling snow to free a vehicle truck in Brooklyn quickly spread on X, with one clip drawing about 1.4 million views. The mayor also posted footage to his own account. He cleared snow with a large spade as the storm battered the city.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani was seen shoveling snow alongside residents as a powerful winter storm swept through the city over the weekend. The storm brought plunging temperatures and heavy snowfall on Sunday, with some areas of the city reporting up to 14.9 inches of snow , as reported by Newsweek. Despite the frigid weather, the Democratic mayor traveled to Brooklyn to assist with snow removal efforts.

The mayor reported five deaths in New York City on Saturday as the storm moved through, though officials cautioned it was too soon to determine whether the winter weather was the direct cause. City public schools will shift to remote learning on Monday.

Across the country, the storm system has prompted emergency declarations in nearly half of the US states and led airlines to cancel more than 10,000 flights on Sunday. This included major New York airports such as LaGuardia and John F. Kennedy, with additional travel disruptions expected.

