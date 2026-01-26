Cincinnati school closings on Jan 26: See list of schools closing after winter storm

Schools and districts across Greater Cincinnati are adjusting schedules to start the week as a major winter storm impacts the region. A winter storm warning remains in effect through Monday afternoon in the region. This resulted in many schools canceling in-person classes or shifting to virtual learning. Cincinnati Public Schools has canceled classes for Monday, while Miami University in Oxford also announced it will not hold classes on what was supposed to be the first day of the spring semester, as reported by WLWT.

Schools in Greater Cincinnati are responding to a major winter storm with schedule changes. (Representative Image: Unsplash)