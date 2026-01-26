Cincinnati school closings on Jan 26: See list of schools closing after winter storm
Greater Cincinnati schools adjust schedules as winter storm impacts region, causing many to cancel in-person classes or shift to virtual learning.
Schools and districts across Greater Cincinnati are adjusting schedules to start the week as a major winter storm impacts the region. A winter storm warning remains in effect through Monday afternoon in the region. This resulted in many schools canceling in-person classes or shifting to virtual learning. Cincinnati Public Schools has canceled classes for Monday, while Miami University in Oxford also announced it will not hold classes on what was supposed to be the first day of the spring semester, as reported by WLWT.
Also Read: What is Operation Metro Surge? What to know about DHS’ immigration enforcement operation in Minnesota
List of schools closed on Monday
The following is a list of schools that have announced closures for Monday due to the ongoing winter storm, as reported by WLWT.
Achievepoint Career Academy
Aldersgate Christian Academy
Alliance Academy of Cincinnati
All Saints School
ATA College (Schedule B, Monday 1/26)
Banyan High School
Batavia Local Schools
Beckfield College - Florence (moved to remote)
Bellevue Independent Schools (Monday closed NTI day)
Bethel Tate Local Schools
Bishop Brossart High School
Blanchester Local Schools
Blessed Sacrament School
Boone County Schools
Bracken County Schools
Butler Tech campuses (secondary & adult ed remote)
Calvary Christian School
Campbell County Schools
Cardinal Pacelli
Carroll County Schools (NTI Mon/Tue)
Central Montessori Academy
Cincinnati Christian School
Cincinnati Classical Academy
Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy
Cincinnati State
Cincinnati Waldorf School
Clinton‑Massie Local Schools
Colonial School
Crescent Ridge Academy
Dayton Independent Schools
Deer Park City Community Schools
Diamond Oaks Career Campus
East Clinton Local Schools
Eastern Local Schools
Enzweiler Building Institute
Erlanger‑Elsmere Independent Schools
Fairfield Preparatory Academy
Felicity‑Franklin Local Schools
Forest Hills School District
Ft. Thomas Independent Schools
Gallatin County Schools (NTI Mon/Tue)
Georgetown Exempted Village Schools
Good Samaritan College of Nursing (virtual/remote Mon)
Grant Career Center
Grant County Schools
Guardian Angels School
Hamilton Co Math & Science Academy
Henry County Schools (NTI Mon/Tue)
High Road School
Horizon Science Academy Cincinnati
ICM Learning Academy - Mason
IDEA Public Schools
Immaculate Heart of Mary
International Academy of Cincinnati
Ivy Tech Community College (Lburg/Bville virtual)
Jac‑Cen‑Del
Kenton County Schools
LaSalle High School
Lakota Local Schools
Laurel Oaks Career Campus
Lawrenceburg Community Schools
Linden Grove School
Little Miami Local Schools
Live Oaks Career Campus
Ludlow Independent Schools
Madeira City Schools
Madison Local Schools
Manchester Local School District
Mariemont City Schools
Marshall High School (Middletown) — remote learning day
Mars Hill Academy
Mason County Schools (traditional snow day)
McNicholas High School
MCTC‑Maysville Campus (closed Mon, remote Tue)
Milan Community Schools (eLearning day)
Milford Exempted Village Schools
Mt. Healthy City Schools
Nativity School
Newport Independent Schools
New Richmond Exempted Village Schools
NKCES Regional School Program
Northern Kentucky University (remote/virtual Mon)
Northside Preparatory Academy
Norwood City Schools
Notre Dame Urban Education Center
Oak Hills Local Schools
Orion Academy
Paul II Catholic School
Paul Mitchell The School - Cincinnati
Pendleton County Schools
Prince of Peace School
Princeton City Schools
Purcell Marian
Reading Community Schools
Regeneration Schools
Richard Allen Academy (Hamilton campus)
Riverside Academy
Roger Bacon High School
Romero Academy (Resurrection & Annunciation)
Ross Medical Education (closed tomorrow)
Scarlet Oaks CDC
Schilling School for Gifted Children
Seven Hills School
Sinclair Community College - Cincinnati
Skyward Academy
Southern Hills CTC
Southgate Independent Schools
South Ripley Community Schools (eLearning)
Southwest Local Schools
Springer School and Center
St. Agnes (Fort Wright)
St. Ann Catholic School - Hamilton
St. Anthony School
St. Boniface School
St. Cecilia School - Independence
St. Columban School
St. Francis DeSales - Cincinnati
St. Francis Seraph School
St. Gertrude School
St. Henry District High School
St. Henry Elementary School
St. John’s Westminster Learning Center
St. Joseph Academy - Walton
St. Joseph schools (Cold Spring / Crescent Springs)
St. Mark’s Lutheran School
St. Paul School - Florence
St. Philip School - Melbourne
St. Pius - NKY
St. Teresa of Avila Elementary
St. Ursula Academy
St. Vivian School
St. Xavier High School
Summit Country Day School
Sunman‑Dearborn Community Schools (eLearning)
TCP World Academy
The Good Shepherd Catholic Montessori
Thomas More University (remote)
Trent Montessori
Union Pointe Academy
University of Cincinnati
Ursuline Academy / Ursuline in Blue Ash
Villa Madonna Academy
Walton‑Verona Schools (NTI day)
Western Brown Local Schools
Williamsburg Local Schools
Williamstown Independent Schools
Winton Woods City Schools
Wyoming City Schools
Xavier University (operating remotely)
Zion Temple Academy
Youthland Academy - Blue Ash
The storm is expected to significantly impact travel, with road conditions likely to be most dangerous on Sunday and Monday.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavika Rathore
I write interesting scoops related to Hollywood, entertainment, K-pop, K dramas and US news.