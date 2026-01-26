Edit Profile
    Cincinnati school closings on Jan 26: See list of schools closing after winter storm

    Greater Cincinnati schools adjust schedules as winter storm impacts region, causing many to cancel in-person classes or shift to virtual learning.

    Published on: Jan 26, 2026 4:19 PM IST
    By Bhavika Rathore
    Schools and districts across Greater Cincinnati are adjusting schedules to start the week as a major winter storm impacts the region. A winter storm warning remains in effect through Monday afternoon in the region. This resulted in many schools canceling in-person classes or shifting to virtual learning. Cincinnati Public Schools has canceled classes for Monday, while Miami University in Oxford also announced it will not hold classes on what was supposed to be the first day of the spring semester, as reported by WLWT.

    Schools in Greater Cincinnati are responding to a major winter storm with schedule changes. (Representative Image: Unsplash)
    List of schools closed on Monday

    The following is a list of schools that have announced closures for Monday due to the ongoing winter storm, as reported by WLWT.

    Achievepoint Career Academy

    Aldersgate Christian Academy

    Alliance Academy of Cincinnati

    All Saints School

    ATA College (Schedule B, Monday 1/26)

    Banyan High School

    Batavia Local Schools

    Beckfield College - Florence (moved to remote)

    Bellevue Independent Schools (Monday closed NTI day)

    Bethel Tate Local Schools

    Bishop Brossart High School

    Blanchester Local Schools

    Blessed Sacrament School

    Boone County Schools

    Bracken County Schools

    Butler Tech campuses (secondary & adult ed remote)

    Calvary Christian School

    Campbell County Schools

    Cardinal Pacelli

    Carroll County Schools (NTI Mon/Tue)

    Central Montessori Academy

    Cincinnati Christian School

    Cincinnati Classical Academy

    Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy

    Cincinnati State

    Cincinnati Waldorf School

    Clinton‑Massie Local Schools

    Colonial School

    Crescent Ridge Academy

    Dayton Independent Schools

    Deer Park City Community Schools

    Diamond Oaks Career Campus

    East Clinton Local Schools

    Eastern Local Schools

    Enzweiler Building Institute

    Erlanger‑Elsmere Independent Schools

    Fairfield Preparatory Academy

    Felicity‑Franklin Local Schools

    Forest Hills School District

    Ft. Thomas Independent Schools

    Gallatin County Schools (NTI Mon/Tue)

    Georgetown Exempted Village Schools

    Good Samaritan College of Nursing (virtual/remote Mon)

    Grant Career Center

    Grant County Schools

    Guardian Angels School

    Hamilton Co Math & Science Academy

    Henry County Schools (NTI Mon/Tue)

    High Road School

    Horizon Science Academy Cincinnati

    ICM Learning Academy - Mason

    IDEA Public Schools

    Immaculate Heart of Mary

    International Academy of Cincinnati

    Ivy Tech Community College (Lburg/Bville virtual)

    Jac‑Cen‑Del

    Kenton County Schools

    LaSalle High School

    Lakota Local Schools

    Laurel Oaks Career Campus

    Lawrenceburg Community Schools

    Linden Grove School

    Little Miami Local Schools

    Live Oaks Career Campus

    Ludlow Independent Schools

    Madeira City Schools

    Madison Local Schools

    Manchester Local School District

    Mariemont City Schools

    Marshall High School (Middletown) — remote learning day

    Mars Hill Academy

    Mason County Schools (traditional snow day)

    McNicholas High School

    MCTC‑Maysville Campus (closed Mon, remote Tue)

    Milan Community Schools (eLearning day)

    Milford Exempted Village Schools

    Mt. Healthy City Schools

    Nativity School

    Newport Independent Schools

    New Richmond Exempted Village Schools

    NKCES Regional School Program

    Northern Kentucky University (remote/virtual Mon)

    Northside Preparatory Academy

    Norwood City Schools

    Notre Dame Urban Education Center

    Oak Hills Local Schools

    Orion Academy

    Paul II Catholic School

    Paul Mitchell The School - Cincinnati

    Pendleton County Schools

    Prince of Peace School

    Princeton City Schools

    Purcell Marian

    Reading Community Schools

    Regeneration Schools

    Richard Allen Academy (Hamilton campus)

    Riverside Academy

    Roger Bacon High School

    Romero Academy (Resurrection & Annunciation)

    Ross Medical Education (closed tomorrow)

    Scarlet Oaks CDC

    Schilling School for Gifted Children

    Seven Hills School

    Sinclair Community College - Cincinnati

    Skyward Academy

    Southern Hills CTC

    Southgate Independent Schools

    South Ripley Community Schools (eLearning)

    Southwest Local Schools

    Springer School and Center

    St. Agnes (Fort Wright)

    St. Ann Catholic School - Hamilton

    St. Anthony School

    St. Boniface School

    St. Cecilia School - Independence

    St. Columban School

    St. Francis DeSales - Cincinnati

    St. Francis Seraph School

    St. Gertrude School

    St. Henry District High School

    St. Henry Elementary School

    St. John’s Westminster Learning Center

    St. Joseph Academy - Walton

    St. Joseph schools (Cold Spring / Crescent Springs)

    St. Mark’s Lutheran School

    St. Paul School - Florence

    St. Philip School - Melbourne

    St. Pius - NKY

    St. Teresa of Avila Elementary

    St. Ursula Academy

    St. Vivian School

    St. Xavier High School

    Summit Country Day School

    Sunman‑Dearborn Community Schools (eLearning)

    TCP World Academy

    The Good Shepherd Catholic Montessori

    Thomas More University (remote)

    Trent Montessori

    Union Pointe Academy

    University of Cincinnati

    Ursuline Academy / Ursuline in Blue Ash

    Villa Madonna Academy

    Walton‑Verona Schools (NTI day)

    Western Brown Local Schools

    Williamsburg Local Schools

    Williamstown Independent Schools

    Winton Woods City Schools

    Wyoming City Schools

    Xavier University (operating remotely)

    Zion Temple Academy

    Youthland Academy - Blue Ash

    The storm is expected to significantly impact travel, with road conditions likely to be most dangerous on Sunday and Monday.

    • Bhavika Rathore
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Bhavika Rathore

      I write interesting scoops related to Hollywood, entertainment, K-pop, K dramas and US news.

