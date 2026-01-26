Minnesota CEOs’ and sports teams’ open letter: What does it say and who are the signatories?

More than 60 CEOs of Minnesota-based companies, along with several major professional sports teams, released an open letter Sunday calling for “an immediate de-escalation of tensions” following two fatal shootings by federal agents during a massive immigration enforcement operation. A crowd of protesters against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) march through the streets of downtown Minneapolis, Minnesota, on January 25. (AFP)

The letter, published on the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce website, urged state, local, and federal officials to work together to find practical solutions as communities and businesses grapple with the social and economic disruptions caused by the enforcement surge.

What the letter says In the statement, the business leaders wrote:

“With yesterday’s tragic news, we are calling for an immediate de-escalation of tensions and for state, local and federal officials to work together to find real solutions”.

The letter mentioned the importance of peace and collaboration, adding: “In this difficult moment for our community, we call for peace and focused cooperation among local, state and federal leaders to achieve a swift and durable solution that enables families, businesses, our employees, and communities across Minnesota to resume our work to build a bright and prosperous future”.

Also Read: Pam Bondi vs. Tim Walz: 3 demands AG listed for Minnesota Gov in her letter after Alex Pretti shooting Who were the signatories? Executives who signed the letter included 3M CEO William Brown, Best Buy CEO Corie Barry, General Mills CEO Jeff Harmening, Target’s incoming CEO Michael Fiddelke, and UnitedHealth Group CEO Stephen Helmsley, among others.

Minnesota’s professional sports teams, including the Vikings, Timberwolves, Wild, and Lynx, also endorsed the letter, marking a rare unified corporate and sports response to the state’s current crisis.

Shootings and unrest The open letter follows two fatal shootings in Minneapolis by federal agents as part of a larger operation involving Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) personnel.

One of the victims, Alex Pretti, 37, was a Veterans Administration nurse and US citizen. Another, Renee Good, also 37, was killed in a separate incident.

The surge of federal agents has disrupted daily life in Minneapolis, St. Paul, suburbs, and other communities, prompting protests and economic strain for local businesses, reported Twin Cities Business.

Also Read: Olivia Rodrigo, Pedro Pascal, and Mark Ruffalo: Celebs stand with Minnesota after Alex Pretti's 'cold-blooded murder' Before the letter, most major Minnesota-based companies had remained publicly silent on the enforcement operations, even as activists targeted some, including Target, for not taking a strong stand against federal activity.

According to Twin Cities Business, Minnesota Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Doug Loon said after meeting Vice President JD Vance in the Twin Cities: “Our goal is clear: to help engage federal and Minnesota public officials [to] de-escalate the current situation and put our communities and economy back on track."