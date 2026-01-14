Vikings WR Jordan Addison arrested for 3rd time

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison was charged with misdemeanor trespassing after being arrested early Monday morning in Tampa, Fla., according to multiple reports Tuesday, marking his third encounter with law enforcement in less than three years.

Monday's incident occurred at an address associated with the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. He was charged with a first-degree misdemeanor of trespass in an occupied structure or conveyance and released on a $500 bond Monday afternoon.

Addison was arrested in July 2024 near Los Angeles International Airport after police found him asleep at the wheel of his Rolls-Royce, which was blocking a lane of traffic on Interstate 105. He resolved his legal case by pleading no contest to a lesser charge. He was placed on 12 months of probation and ordered to pay a fine and complete two online courses.

For that offense, the NFL suspended Addison for three games without pay for violating the substances of abuse policy.

After a July 2023 incident where Addison was cited for driving 140 mph on a Minnesota freeway, he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor speeding charge, with a charge of reckless driving dismissed, and paid $686 in fines.

The news of his latest arrest became public just ahead of the Vikings' annual end-of-season news conference. Minnesota general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and coach Kevin O'Connell said they had only recently learned of the incident and declined to comment on the organization's potential response to the arrest of Addison, who is eligible for a contract extension this spring.

"Jordan is unique because 99% of the days that Jordan Addison is a Viking, he's a joy to be around," Adofo-Mensah said. "He's incredibly intelligent, confident, responsible. And then it's like all of us: What are you like on those 1% of days? Is it the type of thing that draws attention or not? Obviously that's something we have to consider when you're talking about long- term ramifications of a contract extension and different things like that, or letting somebody like Jalen Nailor leave."

The Vikings No. 3 receiver, Nailor is a pending free agent.

"We'll have those conversations, obviously," Adofo-Mensah said. "Just a few days after the season and obviously this event just happened. But always supportive of Jordan Addison. We'll continue to fact-find and see what actually happened, and then we'll have those conversations in the future."

Representatives at Younger & Associates said Addison's lawyers are looking into the incident.

"On Jordan's behalf, his legal team has already initiated the investigation, identified witnesses, and we are reviewing the viability of a claim for false arrest," Addison's agency said on X. "He looks forward to the legal process and upon full investigation, we are confident Mr. Addison will be exonerated."

Addison caught 42 passes for 610 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games during his third season in 2025.

The 2023 first-round draft pick has 175 receptions for 2,396 yards and 22 TDs in 46 games in his career.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.