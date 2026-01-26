Olivia Rodrigo, Pedro Pascal, and Mark Ruffalo: Celebs stand with Minnesota after Alex Pretti's 'cold-blooded murder'

A growing wave of celebrity reactions has emerged in the aftermath of the death of 37-year-old Alex Pretti, an ICU nurse killed by federal agents in Minneapolis on January 24 during a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) immigration enforcement operation. Celebs like Olivia Rodrigo react to the killing of Alex Pretti by federal agents in Minneapolis, expressing solidarity with protesters and criticizing ICE. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci (REUTERS)

Public figures and celebrities have taken to social media to show solidarity with Minnesota protestors and criticizing ICE and their law-enforcement tactics.

Protests have emerged nationwide in many cities, including Minneapolis and New York City, to condemn the “unjustified killing” and escalation of federal presence in Minneapolis.

Actors, musicians and athletes stand with Minnesota Several celebrities have voiced their outrage and support for Minnesota.

Olivia Rodrigo took to Instagram stories to criticize the actions of ICE agents, calling the agency's conduct “unconscionable” and urging followers to speak out. She labelled ICE as “a murderous federal agency terrorizing an American city.”

She further wrote, “ICE's actions are unconscionable, but we are not powerless. Our actions matter. I stand with Minnesota.”

Jamie Lee Curtis also used her platform to highlight the tragedy, sharing artwork related to Pretti's and Renee Good's shooting at Minneapolis with the caption “THESE WERE AMERICANS! SHOT BY OUR GOVERNMENT!”

Mark Ruffalo is always a foot forward, raising his voice in political matters, and he posted on Bluesky, labelling the Minneapolis shooting as “cold-blooded murder in the streets of the USA by an occupying military gang, creating havoc.” He added, “We have fought wars in other countries for less than this.”

Pedro Pascal, too, took to Instagram and reposted multiple posts that criticized the way ICE and federal officials described the incident. He added the post made by NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani calling for the abolishment of ICE.

In an interview with Variety, Zoey Deutch wore a batch with the words “ICE OUT” and said, “I feel so ashamed to be an American and see how our government is handling things. I want to stand with the amazing people of Minnesota.”

Not just celebrities, but athletes, too, are pledging their solidarity with Minnesota. The NBA Players Association (NBPA) issued an official statement expressing “solidarity with Minnesota protesters.”

The NBPA also extended apologies to Pretti’s family as well as that of Renée Good.