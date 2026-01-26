Did Alex Pretti have children? What we know about Minneapolis VA nurse's family, parents, and wife

The fatal shooting of Alex Pretti, an ICU nurse at the federal Veterans Affairs department in Minneapolis, by ICE agents has put the 37-year-old's life in sharp focus. One particular area of interest on Pretti is his family, who have issued a statement on his death, including his ex-wife, Rachel Canoun. A poster of Alex Pretti on January 25 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Getty Images via AFP)

But social media is curious. The statement was from the parents of Pretti, Michael and Susan Pretti. W It did not provide details on the 37-year-old's marriage or children. Rachel Canoun, his ex-wife, independently reacted to the death with a statement of her own. Meanwhile, many unverified claims about Pretti's family life are also circulating.

So, how many times was Alex Pretti married? Did he have children? Let's discuss.

Did Alex Pretti Have Children? Alex Pretti had an ex-wife named Rachel Canoun, whom he was previously married to but had divorced more than two years before his death; they were no longer in contact by the time of the incident, per reports. One source mentions he was dating a woman whom he later married (likely referring to his ex-wife Rachel), but those details are unconfirmed.

However, there are no mentions of any children or dependents across family statements or in comments made by his ex-wife.

Family Slams ICE ‘Thugs’ The parents of Alex Pretti issued a statement after their son's death saying that they are "heartbroken but also very angry." They remembered Alex as a kindhearted soul who cared deeply for his family and friends, and also the American veterans whom he cared for as an ICU nurse at the Minneapolis VA hospital."

They then go on to slam the ICE agents for the shooting and call out the false claim being made about Pretti. "The sickening lies told about our son by the administration are reprehensible and disgusting," they continued. "Alex is clearly not holding a gun when attacked by Trump's murdering and cowardly ICE thugs."