Who is Rachel Canoun? Alex Pretti's ex-wife breaks silence after Minneapolis shooting, ‘it doesn’t surprise me that...’

Alex Jeffrey Pretti's tragic shooting by a US Border Patrol officer in Minneapolis has garnered national attention, with his ex-wife, Rachel Canoun, offering insight into his beliefs, background, and the circumstances leading to his death. Alex Jeffrey Pretti, a 37-year-old nurse, was fatally shot by a Border Patrol officer in Minneapolis. His ex-wife shared insights into his political activism and noted he rarely carried his permitted handgun, despite owning one. (X/@artisanrocky)

Who was Alex Jeffrey Pretti? Alex Jeffrey Pretti, 37, was a citizen of the US originally from Illinois and served as an intensive care nurse at a VA hospital under the US Department of Veterans Affairs. His family stated that he had no criminal history and had not previously interacted with law enforcement except for traffic violations.

The Department of Homeland Security stated that Pretti was shot after he “approached” Border Patrol officers while in possession of a 9 mm semiautomatic handgun. However, officials did not clarify if he displayed the weapon.

Footage from bystanders shows Pretti holding a phone, with no firearm in sight. His family verified that he owned a handgun and possessed a permit for concealed carry, but they mentioned that they had never seen him carry it.

Rachel Canoun speaks out on Alex Pretti shooting Speaking to the AP, Rachel Canoun, Pretti’s ex-wife, stated that she was not surprised by his involvement in protests against President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

She stated that Pretti was a Democratic voter who had engaged in the wave of protests that followed the 2020 killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer, which took place not far from the neighborhood where they previously resided.

Remembering Pretti, Canoun described him as a person who could vocally confront law enforcement during protests, but added that she never witnessed him being physically aggressive. “These kinds of things, you know, he felt the injustice to it. So it doesn’t surprise me that he would be involved,” he told the AP.

She mentioned that Pretti acquired a permit for carrying a concealed firearm approximately three years ago and possessed at least one handgun at the time of their separation.

“He didn’t carry it around me, because it made me uncomfortable,” Canoun remarked.

She further noted that she has not had any communication with Pretti since their divorce over two years ago and has relocated to a different state.