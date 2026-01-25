Alex Pretti GoFundMe: How much money has been raised for nurse killed in Minneapolis?

A GoFundMe campaign named “Alex Pretti is an American Hero” has successfully raised over $367,313 from several donations as of Saturday evening, significantly surpassing its original goal of $20,000. The fundraiser was organised by Keith Edwards in response to the tragic shooting of Alex Jeffrey Pretti by Border Patrol agents amid a federal immigration enforcement operation in Minneapolis. Alex Pretti's GoFundMe campaign surpasses $367,000 to support his family after his fatal encounter with Border Patrol agents amid an immigration operation.

The description of the campaign asserts that Pretti, who was a resident of Minneapolis and an American citizen, was “executed on the streets of Minneapolis by ICE agents.” The purpose of the fundraiser is to assist Pretti's family with their “immediate and ongoing needs”, states the GoFundMe page.

According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Pretti allegedly approached US Border Patrol officers while armed with a handgun during what officials referred to as a “targeted operation.” Federal agents stated that he resisted arrest violently, prompting one agent to discharge their weapon. Medical personnel at the scene attempted to perform lifesaving measures. However, he was declared dead shortly thereafter.

Who will received Alex Pretti's campaign fund? Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara informed reporters that the deceased was believed to be an American citizen with no criminal record apart from traffic violations and that he possessed a firearm legally. State records state that Pretti was granted a nursing license in 2021, which is valid until 2026.

The organizer of the GoFundMe campaign mentioned that the funds will not be allocated until the next-of-kin can be confirmed and a suitable family representative is appointed to oversee the donations. “This fundraiser is intended to support the loved ones he leaves behind with immediate and ongoing needs. Because details are still unfolding, and to ensure the money goes to the right person, funds will not be distributed until we can verify next-of-kin and identify the appropriate family representative to manage anything raised.”

If funds cannot be transferred to Pretti's family for any reason, the entire amount will be allocated to the Immigrant Defense Project, a nonprofit organization that offers litigation, advocacy, and community-defense resources to assist immigrants in safeguarding their rights and combating deportation.

Who was Alex Pretti? Pretti served as a nurse in the intensive care unit, and his nursing license remains active. Documentation shows that he attended the University of Minnesota and commenced his role as a “junior scientist” at the University of Minnesota Medical School in 2012.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara verified that Pretti had no notable criminal history apart from parking infractions and was recognized as a “lawful gun owner” possessing a valid permit.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) claims that Pretti approached Border Patrol officers while carrying a 9mm semiautomatic handgun and “violently resisted” their efforts to disarm him, resulting in defensive gunfire.