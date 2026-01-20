ChongLy Thao GoFundMe: Family details elderly Minnesota man's ‘traumatic’ ICE detainment; Elon Musk speaks out

The sister-in-law of ChongLy Thao, a 56-year-old naturalized US citizen who was caught on camera being dragged out of his home by ICE officers, has started a GoFundMe to help cover “legal fees to pursue accountability and protect” his rights. A video of the incident shows Thao, who was barely clothed and only covered in a blanket, being led out of the house by ICE agents. He was wearing only boxer shorts and Crocs on his feet, and his family accused officers of refusing to let him put more clothes on despite the freezing temperature outside. ChongLy Thao GoFundMe: Family details elderly Minnesota man's ‘traumatic’ ICE detainment (GoFundMe)

The DHS said in a statement that Thao “lives with these two convicted sex offenders at the site of the operation,” and was dragged out after he “refused to be fingerprinted or facially ID’d.” “As with any law enforcement agency, it is standard protocol to hold all individuals in a house of an operation for safety of the public and law enforcement," DHS spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement.

DHS published wanted posters for two men targeted in the investigation, one of who previously lived at the house but moved out, relatives close to the situation revealed, describing him as the ex-husband of a member of the Thao family.

Thao's family, however, dismissed the DHS’ claims, saying in a statement, according to social media posts, that Thao “does not live with, nor has he ever lived with, the individuals DHS claims were targets of this operation.”

Elon Musk shared the DHS’ clarification on X, and wrote, “It is pure evil for people to stop the arrest of child predators”.