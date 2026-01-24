Did Disney and Marvel Studios ‘fire’ Mark Ruffalo over 2026 Golden Globes speech? Here’s the truth behind viral rumors

Rumors claiming Disney and Marvel Studios have cut ties with Mark Ruffalo have surfaced online this week, with social media posts and videos linking the alleged decision to his 2026 Golden Globes speech. The claims went viral, sparking confusion among Marvel fans and about the actor’s future as the Hulk. US actor Mark Ruffalo US wears a pin reading "be Good", in tribute to Renee Good, as he attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 11, 2026. (AFP)

There is no truth to the claim that Mark Ruffalo was fired by Disney or Marvel over his 2026 Golden Globes speech. According to OtakuKart, the reports are unverified and unsupported by any official studio statements or coverage from major entertainment trade publications.

Where the ‘firing’ narrative originated As reported by OtakuKart, the idea that Ruffalo was “fired” dates back to a long-running Marvel fandom joke from 2018.

During a Tonight Show segment that year with Jimmy Fallon, while promoting Avengers: Endgame, Ruffalo jokingly appeared to spoil the film’s title, prompting directors Joe and Anthony Russo to reply on social media with a tongue-in-cheek “Mark, you’re fired.”

The exchange was part of a staged comedy bit, but screenshots of the tweet later circulated without context, morphing into thr rumor.

Spoiler jokes fueled confusion Ruffalo earned a playful reputation as Marvel’s “spoiler king” after accidentally livestreaming audio from the Thor: Ragnarok premiere. He also made comments during Avengers: Infinity War promotions, saying “half” of the heroes die, OtakuKart reported.

Marvel then leaned into the joke, incorporating it into press appearances and interviews.

What happened at the Golden Globes? Mark Ruffalo sparked controversy at the 2026 Golden Globes after making sharp political remarks on the red carpet.

The actor was asked about a “Be Good” pin he wore along with other celebrities, in memory of Renee Nicole Good, a woman who was shot and killed by an ICE agent days earlier.

Ruffalo went on to strongly criticise US President Donald Trump, calling him “the worst human being in the world” and accusing him of ignoring international law. He said he loved the country but felt the current situation was “not America,” adding that staying silent no longer felt like an option.

Following the speech, claims suggested Ruffalo lost a major Marvel contract, but these allegations lack credible sourcing.

No reports from Variety, The Hollywood Reporter, or Deadline verify the claims, and no production shake-ups involving the Hulk have been announced.

Ruffalo remains officially associated with Marvel Studios. Any speculation about his exit from the MCU has centered on creative direction and story arcs, not disciplinary action.