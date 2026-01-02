Dramatic video shows Disney employee stepping in front of 180-kg boulder to save audience

A Disney World employee was injured after stepping in front of a giant fake boulder during a show to prevent it from barreling into the crowd. The incident took place during an Indiana Jones live show at Disney World, Florida, when the fake boulder dislodged from its track and started rolling towards the audience. A Disney worker stepped in front of a 180-kg boulder, getting injured in the process.

Footage that has gone viral online shows the 400-pound (180-kg) rubber boulder rolling towards the audience. A staff member jumped in front of the rogue prop, potentially averting serious injuries among audience members.

The staff member suffered injuries during his heroic act. The video shows him raising his arms to stop the boulder and getting knocked to the ground. Other staff members were seen rushing to his aid when he did not stand up after the impact.

Disney has since confirmed that he is recovering, according to a BBC report.

Take a look at the video below:

Disney’s statement

"We're focused on supporting our cast member, who is recovering," Disney said in a statement on Wednesday. "Safety is at the heart of what we do, and that element of the show will be modified as our safety team completes a review of what happened."

One witness told People magazine that the worker “saved” lives in the audience. Disney World visitor Drew Bruinsma said “We were sitting there and didn’t know what was going on, then all of the sudden a worker named Robert stepped in front and saved us from getting smashed. It was a crazy experience and definitely one that we will remember.”