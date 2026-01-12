Golden Globes 2026: Celebs call out Trump admin with ‘Be Good’ pins, ‘For the mother who was murdered…’

At the 83rd Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, several high-profile celebrities used a subtle accessory to make a pointed political statement. Stars, nominees, and presenters, including Jean Smart, Mark Ruffalo, and Wanda Sykes wore “Be Good” pins. The phrase “Be Good” referenced Renee Good, a Minnesota woman who was shot by an ICE officer earlier this week. US comedian Wanda Sykes wears a pin reading "be Good", in tribute to Renee Good, who was fatally shot by a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent in Minneapolis, as she attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. (AFP)

The pins were part of an ACLU-endorsed campaign organized by entertainment industry advocates, according to The New York Times, and were meant to make an anti-ICE statement. Others sported pins reading “ICE OUT.”

The campaign also honored Keith Porter, who was killed by an off-duty ICE agent in Los Angeles on New Year’s Eve.

Vanity Fair reported that the initiative, supported by organizations such as Maremoto, Move On, National Domestic Workers Alliance and Working Families Power, aimed to remind people “to be good to one another in the face of such horror, to be a good citizen, neighbor, friend, ally and human.”

The deaths of Good and Porter came after the Trump administration’s $100 million “wartime recruitment” to expand ICE enforcement abilities.

Celebrities speak out Speaking to Variety, Wanda Sykes explained the significance of her pin. “Of course this is for the mother who was murdered by an ICE agent, and it’s really sad … we need to be out there and shut this rogue government down, because it’s just awful what they’re doing to people,” she said.

Mark Ruffalo, meanwhile, told Entertainment Tonight that it was difficult to enjoy the awards amid current events: “We have a president who says the laws of the world don’t apply to him … but he has no morality, so where does that leave the world?”

Jean Smart, who won her third Golden Globe for Hacks, also referenced the country’s political climate. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, she said, “I feel like we’re at a turning point in this country … I’m not here as an actress, but as a citizen and a mom.” In her acceptance speech, she continued in a similar vein without naming specific figures: “I think everybody in their hearts knows what the right thing to do is, so let’s do the right thing.”

While host Nikki Glaser kicked off the night with a tongue-in-cheek joke that the Golden Globes are “without a doubt the most important thing happening in the world right now,” many awards speeches included political undertones. For example, The Secret Agent team mentioned the importance of filmmaking at “a very important time,” and Adolescence’s Stephen Graham closed his speech quoting Bob Marley’s “One Love.”