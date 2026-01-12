Los Angeles: U-Haul driver plows into protesters in Westwood, truck displays ‘Don’t repeat 1953’ message

A U-Haul truck plowed into a group of demonstrators during an anti-Iranian government protest in Los Angeles' Westwood, according to preliminary information, BNO News reported. The number and condition of victims remain unknown.

People can be heard screaming in the video as the truck plowed into protesters. On the truck are written the words, in all-caps, “No Shah. No regime. USA: Don't repeat 1953. No Mullah.”

What we know so far The incident was reported at about 3:30 pm local time on Sunday, January 11, according to the outlet. It is believed to have happened near the intersection of Federal Avenue and Rochester Avenue in West Los Angeles. At the time of the incident, a large group of protesters was gathered in the area.

Video of the incident appears to show the truck attempting to force its way through the protest. Protesters struck the vehicle with their hands and flags. The driver appeared to accelerate through the rest of the protest area.

Los Angeles Alerts said on X that a bomb squad has been requested for the U-haul truck. “Multiple people were hit by the Uhaul truck, EMS not able to get through the protesters,” it said in another update. The page added, “Crime scene tape is up, officers trying to get people out of the area. Unknown number of injuries or extent of them.”

According to preliminary reports, several people were injured, BNO News stated. However, officials have not released information on the number or severity of injuries yet.

After the incident, law enforcement and emergency response was reportedly dispatched to the area. The driver’s identity, whereabouts, and motive remain unknown.

The protest was being held in support of demonstrations against the Iranian government that have been taking place since late December. Protesters in Los Angeles were carrying flags bearing the lion and sun symbol associated with Iranian opposition movements.