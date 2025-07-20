Who is Fernando Ramirez? Suspect identified in LA car attack outside East Hollywood nightclub

The man suspected of intentionally plowing into a crowd outside an East Hollywood nightclub in Los Angeles Saturday morning, July 19, has been identified as 29-year-old Fernando Ramirez. The Los Angeles Police Department said that furious bystanders dragged him from his car and shot him. Members of emergency services work at the scene after a vehicle plunged into a crowd outside a nightclub, on Santa Monica Boulevard in the East Hollywood of Los Angeles, California, U.S., July 19, 2025, in this screen grab obtained from social media. (AXN NEWS/via REUTERS)(AXN NEWS via REUTERS)

While the LAPD initially questioned if the crash was accidental, they now believe it was intentional, The Mirror reported. "When officers arrived, they found the driver being assaulted by bystanders and determined he had sustained a gunshot wound," the LAPD said. Seven people were critically injured in the crash, and 23 others were hurt, police said.

Who is Fernando Ramirez?

Ramirez, identified as the driver of the vehicle that plowed into the crowd around 2 am, was kicked out of the club earlier in the night for being too intoxicated, two law enforcement sources told NBC News. He faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon. The LAPD said Ramirez is hospitalized and has not been booked into jail yet. His condition remains unknown.

In an update, the LAPD wrote on X, “When officers arrived, they found the driver being assaulted by bystanders and determined he had sustained a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital and his condition is unknown at this time.”

“As a result of this incident, 23 individuals have been transported to hospitals for medical treatment. The suspect who shot the driver fled the scene on foot and was last seen heading westbound from Vermont Avenue,” they added, describing the individual as “a Hispanic male, approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall, 180 pounds, bald, wearing a blue jersey, and possibly armed with a silver revolver.”

Meanwhile, Mayor Karen Bass called the incident a “heartbreaking tragedy.” “I want to thank the more than 100 LAFD and LAPD personnel who responded to the scene to help to save lives,” Bass wrote on X. “The hearts of all Angelenos are with East Hollywood this morning and those impacted — a full investigation will be conducted into what happened.”

Police have urged anyone with information to contact Rampart Detectives at (213)484-3424, or 1-800-CRIMESTOPPERS, if they wish to remain anonymous.