MacArthur Park ICE raids: LA Mayor Karen Bass confronts armed federal agents, videos surface

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, who had called for stopping the raids by Immigration and Customs Services at Los Angeles's McArthur Park on Monday, arrived there and confronted armed federal agents. Bass arrived after it was reported that an apparent raid was underway at the 19th Century park in Los Angeles' Westlake neighborhood. Local media reported that the park was surrounded by ICE agents early Monday morning. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass walks with a federal agent at MacArthur Park Monday, July 7, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)(AP)

Bass demanded that the federal agents end the raids. She briefly spoke to the media who surrounded her as soon as she arrived at McArthur Park. Here's a video from the local Fox News affiliate's broadcast from McArthur Park. In the video, Mayor Bass can be seen swarmed by cameras and reporters, as she quickly got into her car.

McArthur Park ICEV Raids: Here's What We Know So Far

On Monday morning, masked ICE agents in armored vehicles surrounded the McArthur Park in Los Angeles' Westlake. Videos also showed federal agents on horseback storming the park from all sides. It was not immediately clear if it was a raid, as FOX 11, the LA-based Fox News affiliate, reported that it was unclear if anyone was detained.

The report added that Mayor Bass arrived at the scene around 11:00 a.m. and spoke to the ICE agents, border patrol, and other emergency forces present. It was not clear what her conversation with the federal agents was about. However, FOX News reported that Mayor Bass told one of their photojournalists that the ICE agents "need to leave immediately" and the way they raided the park "is unacceptable."

The photojournalist heard Bass telling someone that the agents have supposedly "completed their mission here" and wanted to know when they would leave, the report added. It did not say who the call was with.