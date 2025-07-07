Donald Trump to post trade letters to 12 other countries outlining new tariff measures: White House

President Donald Trump will post trade letters to twelve countries on his Truth Social platform, outlining new tariff measures, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Monday. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt shows a signed letter on tariffs from US President Donald Trump to South Korean President Lee Jae Myung during a press briefing at the White House in Washington.(REUTERS)

“Twelve other countries will receive trade letters which will be posted on President Donald Trump's Truth Social platform,” Leavitt told reporters.

She added that Donald Trump will also sign an executive order later in the day, “formally delaying the July 9 deadline on tariffs to August 1.”

Trump said the US would impose a 25 per cent tariff on imports from Japan and South Korea beginning August 1, as he unveiled the first two of what he described as “a wave of letters to trading partners outlining the new levies they face.”



(This is a developing story. Check for more updates.)